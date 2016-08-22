ATR paying to lease Bahamasair Dash 8

While Bahamasair is awaiting delivery of the final plane from French manufacturer ATR, Guardian Business has learned that the carrier is leasing a Dash 8 it previously owned. ATR is paying for the lease.

Bahamasair sold its Dash 8s in anticipation of delivery of the French planes.

According to Managing Director of Bahamasair Henry Woods, the airline is expected to receive its fifth and final ATR 42-600 by the end of this month.

Woods explained that the lease would not be an expense to Bahamasair because ATR was at fault for the delay.

He said that ATR had paid $210,000 per month for June, July, and August in full.

The national flag carrier placed an order for two ATR 72-600s and three ATR 42-600s.

In March, the airline received both of the ATR 72-600s.

The remaining three planes – the ATR 42 600s – were expected to be delivered in time for the summer peak season.

Woods told Guardian Business that the manufacturer has a backlog.

“The production has increased in the last 12 months from 11 aircraft to 14 a month. They have very reasonably agreed to lease the Dash 8 for the two month delay,” he said.

“I just got an email from the manufacturer, and we should be collecting the fifth ATR next week at which time the last Dash 8 would be leaving. Four of the Dash 8s had been delivered to the buyer and the fifth will be delivered next week when the last ATR arrives.”

Woods asserted that the delay was not a cost or liability to Bahamasair.

“The manufacturer is paying for that lease. We are not paying for that. They are covering their costs.

“That’s what we do here at Bahamasair. We don’t waste the tax payers’ money,” he said.



