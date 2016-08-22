Sandals job losses leave questions, Turnquest says

Shadow Minister of State for Finance Peter Turnquest said the multiplier effect of each lost job on the business environment, and as a result on government revenue production, is a significant mid- to long-term effect. Given that effect, in the wake of 600 people losing their jobs at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, Turnquest said the picture for short-term economic recovery is not pretty.

In addition to the Sandals matter, Turnquest was speaking to an economic impact report published recently which revealed that over 9,000 jobs were lost over the 18-month period following the closure of the stalled Baha Mar project.

The report asserted that almost $2 billion was not realized in value added to the gross domestic product (GDP) over the 18-month period.

“The reality is over the past 18 months, and even before that, we understood that Baha Mar had the potential to be a significant contributor to the GDP. It is why both governments have facilitated the development of the project to the extent of extending themselves to grant concessions that they would not ordinarily provide,” said Turnquest.

The shadow minister told Guardian Business it is unfortunate that the government did not carry though to the end to ensure that the Baha Mar development was facilitated and was wrapped up in a timely fashion.

He noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has indicated that The Bahamas needs greater than five percent GDP growth to sustain its current level of employment, and seven percent to absorb those entering the labor force.

“Additionally, we are under review and waiting with bated breath for the findings of the ratings agencies, which have indicated Baha Mar forms a large part of their considerations,“ he said.

Turnquest explained the effects of unemployment as a result of Sandals and Baha Mar on the country’s economic growth.

“Adding Sandals now to that mix, we have real concerns about not GDP growth but actual contraction of growth as we have seen over the last two years in real terms.

“Not only is this very real potential significant for us to consider today, but what it means to the multiple persons affected by the lost job opportunities and the actual losses in jobs and revenue earnings real and potential. Don't forget businesses have lost real dollars in this debacle and employees, real jobs,” said Turnquest.

He added: “I think there are a lot of questions to be asked to understand what has happened, to what extent incentives given were abused, to what extent government actions contributed to the situation and how the development model is relevant to today, if at all, or whether we should be shifting focus from an incentives-based foreign direct investment (FDI) model to one based upon sound business practices leveraging our natural resources, talents, sustainable marketing practices and empowerment of our people up and down stream from such projects.”



