KPMG signs off on $100M cost for NHI

Dr. Mark Britnell, global chairman of healthcare for KPMG, said the firm has tested and validated cost estimates that say the first phase of the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme will cost $100 million. That figure was initially floated by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Delon Brennen, and Britnell said the number had been tested and is “good to go”.

The administration’s first consultants, Sanigest Internacional, designed the scheme and estimated that it would cost between $362 million on the low end and $633 million on the high end. That estimate was immediately challenged, and the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) asserted that the Sanigest NHI model constituted a “hostile takeover” of the private health insurance sector and the “nationalization of private assets”.

PricewaterhouseCoopers said at the time the implementation of the Sanigest model had the potential to “seriously destabilize” both the public and private sectors of the health care system, risking the successes of NHI.

Britnell told The Nassau Guardian the Christie Administration had asked KPMG to bring “the best of its global talent” to The Bahamas to work with Bahamians to verify and validate the costings of $100 million.

“And we have validated those numbers. I understand people’s concerns when they think about extra taxation or copayments, but the first phase of universal healthcare is provided for. It’s been tested and costed and we are good to go,” he said.

Brennen had said the first year of primary care services under NHI would cost around $100 million. The figure includes the cost associated with registration that started in January 2016.

Public insurer

Britnell also revealed that within the next week or so, the government will go out to global tender to find the best private sector partners to run the public insurer.

“It could be a local insurer, it could be a global insurer, but it will be the best insurer,” he said.

He called the policy document “one of the finest” he had seen around the world.

“The phasing and the timing and the financing of universal healthcare, I think, is prudent and progressive. Of course, we can always communicate better. We’ve tried very hard to engage stakeholders, and I do believe - and I hope as well - that stakeholders now recognize that we are being much more transparent, the government is being more responsive and we’re getting better results as a consequence of the engagement that we’ve launched,” he said.

Progressive

Britnell revealed that he had met with the insurers and insurance regulators.

“They want to ensure that the new public insurer is free from government interference, and of course when we choose the new public insurer from the private sector globally, we will make sure - through its independent board - that it is independent and that it speaks without fear or favor.

“So I think the government is being very professional about this,” he said, adding that he was aware that the people of The Bahamas sometimes have “a low trust of their government.”

“My experience, having worked in 63 countries, is that the government has been open and willing to change its view, and also been flexible. Now of course, at the end of the day, the government’s job is to govern and therefore they have to take positions, but I found them very open and quite progressive as well,” he said.

Encouraged

Britnell said he’d worked in 63 countries, and had been in The Bahamas for the last week.

“I’m very encouraged. I’ve seen great progress so far. I’ve been here for the last week, and I’ve met senior leaders of the medical profession, senior leaders in the insurance profession, senior leaders from the business community, and I’ve noticed a sea-change in attitude.

“Previously, people had wondered whether it will happen. Now, we’re talking about when it will happen,” he said.

In fact, Britnell asserted that the Christie Administration has been “incredibly progressive” about universal healthcare. He pointed to World Health Organization findings that UHC systems must start slow and “build strongly.”

“I think the policy document that’s been produced, the quality of the debate in Parliament and indeed in the Senate as well, I think it’s been of a good quality, of a high quality, and I think the policy is strong. It’s strong because firstly, you build universal healthcare - free healthcare - by having strong family and primary care services, and that’s what this government intends to do,” he said.

Gift

Britnell, whose book - In Search of the Perfect Health System - examines the journey towards universal healthcare in the countries in which he has worked, framed that journey as “a marathon, not a sprint.”

“The quickest time it’s ever happened was in South Korea, and that took 12 years. Most countries, it takes two decades. So the fact that you’re now implementing the first phase within a matter of months - early in the new year - I think that’s quick. It’s prudently quick, it’s progressively quick, it’s quick with purpose as well, and we will build, and when the country can afford it, when the economy is strong enough, we can move to the next phase,” he said.

Britnell called universal free healthcare “the greatest gift a country could give its citizens.”



