Economist calls for cost–benefit analyses on FDI concessions

Economist Rupert Pinder said proper cost–benefit analyses should be performed on the amount of concessions given to foreign investors in the tourism sector, while asserting the importance of accommodating more tourism projects in the Family Islands. He noted that the country’s heavy reliance on foreign direct investment (FDI) might not support the best interests of Bahamians.

“The approach that we have taken over the years, I think, has been a very lazy approach as it relates to tourism development in my view.

“That is where you invite a large investor and you give him concessions and in some cases I wonder of there is really a proper cost/benefit analysis relative to the amount of concessions you give... in terms of our dependence on FDI, there is a need to ensure it is properly managed,” he said yesterday while speaking as a guest on the Guardian Radio show “Let’s Talk Live”.

“At the end of the day, from a public policy standpoint, there is need to ensure there are a significant amount of benefits accrued to Bahamians,” he stressed, adding that the future growth of the country lies in the development of the Family Islands and the facilitation of more boutique hotels.

“The boutique-type hotels for one encourage more local ownership, which means that there is more foreign exchange that stays within your country, and there are greater linkages with those small resorts and the rest of the economy.”

He continued, “We are not investing in the infrastructure in some of these Family Islands that would facilitate this sort of development.

“There has to be a plan and there has to be a starting point. I feel like the Family Islands have tremendous opportunity.”



