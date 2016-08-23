Kemp: Investors welcome, but protect interests of Bahamians

Financial Spokesman for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Youri Kemp said foreign direct investment (FDI), like the $3.5 billion Baha Mar megaresort, must be negotiated in public, and laws should be enacted to prohibit the negotiation or sale of public land in private.

“We also must enact by law, in the strictest way possible, the prohibition of the private and non-consultative engagement of Bahamian wealth, land, taxpayers’ dollars and financing,” he added.

Kemp said that, without a doubt, the opening of Baha Mar would have significantly helped the economy, referring to an economic impact report that surfaced recently.

Over the next 19 years, Baha Mar’s economic impact could have led to an increase of more than $5 billion in government tax revenue; nearly $33 billion in the gross domestic product (GDP); more than $12 billion in wages and salaries; and an addition of 11,921 jobs, according to the report.

The report further revealed that, had Baha Mar been open, by September 2016 the government would have gained an estimated $315 million in tax revenues, $2 billion in GDP and nearly $500 million in salaries and wages.

“Without question, if the figures presented are fair and accurate, it represents a chilling side of this entire Baha Mar affair and one that we cannot simply run away from because we cannot handle the truth in fine detail.” Kemp pointed out.

“Now we understand that clearly not only does the opening of Baha Mar mean quite a significant deal to our survival in dollars and cents, but add to that what international ratings agencies and by extension our international creditors see as our performance; we clearly have a large hole to dig ourselves out of.”

The DNA wants the report tabled in Parliament and fully acknowledged by officials within the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance.

The Garden Hills candidate suggested that Baha Mar’s largest creditor, the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), should find an amicable arbitration break from the old covenants and set up new ones with a new direction.

“If Baha Mar executives on behalf of the original owners need certain compensatory measures put in place to ensure that losses are recovered as a result of this new regime, we need to be as accommodating as possible and give assurances to deliver what we promise,” Kemp added.



