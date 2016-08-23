BIA wants KPMG costing report on NHI released

The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) is requesting the immediate release of KPMG’s costing report on the primary healthcare phase of NHI.

BIA asserted that the report is “extremely important to ensure full disclosure on the assumptions supporting their conclusions on the cost including but not limited to fees to be paid to healthcare providers, administration costs and utilization rates into their costing model.”

The BIA sent a press statement yesterday in response to Global Chairman of healthcare for KPMG Dr. Mark Britnell, who said the firm has tested and validated cost estimates that the first phase of the NHI scheme will cost $100 million.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Delon Brennen initially floated that figure and Britnell said the number had been tested and is “good to go”.

However, the BIA argued that they were advised that negotiations on capitation and administration fees are at preliminary stages and in some cases have not yet commenced.

Therefore, the BIA questioned the $100 million figure that was validated by KPMG, the Christie adminstration’s consultant on National Health Insurance.

“Hence, it is unclear how the overall cost was verified or validated unless the government plans to present its terms to stakeholders on a “take it or leave it” basis, leaving no room for negotiations,” said BIA.

Although the BIA mentioned its respect for Dr. Britnell’s work in the field of universal healthcare (UHC), the organization noted it is “acutely” aware that KPMG is a well-paid consultant of the government with the task of launching NHI into a reality.

As a result, the BIA said, “This constraint is to take some of their comments with a pinch of salt when compared with the observation of their predecessors and other experts in the field.”

The Christie administration’s first consultants, Sanigest International, designed the NHI scheme and estimated that it would cost between $362 million on the low end and $633 million on the high end.

That estimate was immediately challenged, and the BIA asserted that the Sanigest NHI model constituted a “hostile takeover” of the private health insurance sector and the “nationalization of private assets”.

One of the things that Britnell revealed was the government’s plans to go out to global tender to find the best private sector partners to run the public insurer.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the BIA Emmanuel Komolafe said a “privately managed” public insurer as proposed by the government is likely a “meaningless distinction”.

The BIA, in the press statement, said that the establishment of a public insurer is political in nature and has no economic justification.

The BIA pointed out that Britnell said he had met with “senior leaders in the insurance profession”.

The BIA said neither KPMG nor Britnell met with the association.

“We wish to state for the record that there was no meeting between the BIA and KPMG, Dr. Britnell in particular, last week as suggested.

“The BIA is the umbrella body for the private insurance sector in The Bahamas.

“Inquiries made to the main private health insurers by the BIA leave us in the dark as to with whom that meeting took place,” said the BIA.

Other related reports

The BIA is also requesting the release of all reports on NHI, the public healthcare system and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

Despite numerous requests, the BIA said the Beck Group Report has not been released to date.

The Beck Group has served as the lead designer on the Princess Margaret Hospital’s (PMH) Critical Care Block project, is in an advanced stage of planning for the redevelopment of PMH and is expected to start the development of a master plan for a new Freeport Community Clinic.

The BIA said that none of the consultant reports relating to NHI - paid by taxpayers - have been voluntarily released to date.



