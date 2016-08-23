VAT removed on ancillary education fees

The Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) has advised that no valued-added tax (VAT) will be applied on ancillary education fees going forward from July 1, 2016 for all private and public preschools, primary schools, high schools and tertiary level institutions in The Bahamas.

Prime Minister Perry Christie proposed the removal of VAT on ancillary fees for education services during the mid-year budget communication.

The proposal was one of 16 tax relief measures to be executed by the government.

The ancillary fees are limited to the supply of vocational training; registration fees; laboratory fees; graduation fees; field trips examination services; school cafeteria services; the supply of graduation certificates; and the use of school facilities, amenities and equipment. The fees are also applied to the sale of books and other reference materials previously considered not an integral part of course instruction.

According to the VAT Act, educational services including tuition-funded courses, schools and programs leading to graduate and undergraduate degrees were already exempt from the tax. However, ancillary education fees were not covered by the exemption.

An ancillary fee is a fee imposed by an institution in addition to regular tuition fees.

For example, The College of The Bahamas (COB) has several fees that are non-degree related and are subject to value-added tax, such as an insurance fee, a library fee, technology/lab fees, a student activity fee and a capital facility development fee.

