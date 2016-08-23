Sands: Local contractors benefiting from Sandals closure

Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort recently hired several local Bahamian contractors to complete repairs and upgrades which forced the resort’s closure on August 15 and led to over 600 employees being made redundant.

The upgrades are being fast-tracked at an estimated cost of $4 million and are to be completed within 14 weeks.

President of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) Leonard Sands, speaking on whether the company’s decision to close the resort is a good judgment call or not, said the resort’s officials made the best choice based on the available options.

“Sometimes you are in such a difficult predicament, you don’t get to make good choices, and you have to make the best of the choices you have.”

Sands said he was made aware of the repairs needed at the resort earlier this year, but he was not informed of when the repairs would start.

“I have been involved in talks about stuff at the property as well, and I engaged in some of the talks about work at Sandals as far back as December last year with my company.

“So, I knew that there were things in the pipeline, but we didn’t know when some of those things were going to break.

“It was all determined when management and senior management made the ultimate decision of when they can actually perform these works.

“We knew that there were projects that were coming online at the Sandals project.”

Contractors began work on the project last week Saturday.

Sands said, “At the end of it all, we are going to end up with some good injection back into the economy from the construction companies, who are local and who are going to pay their staff that are going to spend the money locally.”

The contractors identified include Island Manufacturing Company, Storm Frame Windows, Lifestyle Construction, Rejuste Construction and Maintenance Services and I.J. Electrical. Odley Artis, TOP Builders Ltd. and architect Gerard Higgs are also engaged.

Sands said all but two of those companies are 100 percent Bahamian.

“We are happy every time local contractors are engaged to perform work on any project. The $4 million Sandals project is not incredibly large, but it is sizeable enough to engage several contractors to perform work and they are happy to do so,” he said.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Sands addressed the closure of the resort and its effect on the 600 redundant employees.

“Given the nature of the work involved, which includes mechanical and electrical systems, and given the timing where we are going into the busy season; this is unfortunately the best time in the slow period to do any work.

“You wouldn’t want to have interruption in your busy season with water, heating or electrical when your hotel is full.”

“Any time is not a great time for redundancies. But, if I had to choose a time to do any work, I would choose a time when my occupancy is very low.”

Sands was asked to comment about Sandal’s timing of the announcement to close the resort temporarily.

“Whether you plan for it or when it happens, it is still going to be a major disruption to staff and guests.

“You can tell them at some point and time we are going to do some repairs on the property, but when would be the best time to not inconvenience staff to do the work?

“I think the work had to be done,” he said.



