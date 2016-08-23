Finance: Moody’s downgrade ‘temporary’

The government yesterday admitted disappointment in Moody’s Investors Service’s decision to downgrade The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating, but expressed confidence that “this rating outcome is temporary and an improvement will be secured in the short-term”.

Moody’s yesterday announced that it downgraded the country’s bond and issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2, but has changed the economic outlook from negative watch to stable.

The downgrade follows Moody’s announcement at the beginning of July that it intended to review The Bahamas’ credit worthiness over a 60-day period in order to assess the likelihood “that economic growth prospects will improve, debt metrics will stabilize and government policy will effectively address its macroeconomic and fiscal challenges”.

The credit ratings agency warned at the time that the downgrade was likely to be “one notch or more”.

In its report released Monday, Moody’s announced the single-notch downgrade, which leaves the country’s credit risk in the “investment grade” column, along with a lowering of the risk ceilings for The Bahamas’ long-term and short-term financial obligations.

The agency gave two reasons for the downgrade: Prospects of low medium-term growth pointing to weaker economic strength relative to similarly-rated peers; and the persistent increase in the government's debt ratio leaves The Bahamas with less fiscal space relative to rating peers.

The first driver, Moody’s said, is the expectation that the country’s economic performance “over the next five years will likely remain subdued and constrained by structural rigidities”.

“Moody's forecasts that the Bahamian economy will recover in 2016-20, with real GDP growth expected to average 1.3 percent during this period, the fourth weakest economic performance out of the current 22 Baa-rated sovereigns,” the agency said.

The second driver, Moody’s explained, is all about debt.

The government’s debt-to-GDP ratio was “estimated at 66.1 percent by the end of 2015/16 from 60.2 percent in 2013/14”.

“The government's medium-term plan forecasts continued deficit reduction and a balanced budget by 2018/19 on the back of strong revenue growth mainly from VAT (value-added tax) and a reduction of expenditures in real terms after 2016/17.

“According to the authorities this will lead to a reduction in the government's debt/GDP ratio, closer to 60 percent of GDP.

“Moody's baseline, which incorporates a more gradual fiscal consolidation path, forecasts that the debt/GDP ratio would peak in 2016/17 at about 67 percent and then stabilize around 65 percent.

“In addition, the Bahamian government has a moderate interest burden, with an interest-to-revenues ratio of about 13 percent.

“These fiscal metrics point to somewhat limited fiscal space for the sovereign relative to Baa-rated peers, reducing The Bahamas' capacity to respond to economic shocks.”

Moody's also lowered The Bahamas' “long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to Baa1 from A2 and long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling to Baa3 from Baa2”.

“The short-term foreign currency bond ceiling was lowered to Prime-2, whereas the short-term foreign currency deposit ceiling remains at Prime-3. The Bahamas' long-term local currency country risk ceilings were lowered to A2 from A1,” Moody’s said.

“The long-term foreign currency bond ceilings for Bahamas - Off Shore Banking Center is Aa3 and long-term the foreign currency deposit ceiling is A2. The short-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings are Prime-1.”

With regard to the outlook moving from the negative watch it was placed on in July, the agency said: “The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that sovereign credit metrics will remain in line with a Baa3 rating as fiscal consolidation will continue over the coming years and that government debt metrics will likely stabilize in fiscal 2016/17 as the deficit declines.

“The stable outlook also incorporates the expectation that economic performance will strengthen in 2016-18, returning to levels close to The Bahamas' potential growth of 1 percent to 1.5 percent. Under this baseline, we would see a stabilization of The Bahamas' key economic and fiscal metrics, although these metrics would remain weaker than for most Baa rating peers.”

The Ministry of Finance responded by saying although it is “disappointed in this decision, the country’s credit risk remains investment grade, and the rating agency, by its stable outlook assessment, acknowledges that the economic developments underway stand to enhance the resilience of the Bahamian economy”.

“The government’s perspective on the Bahamian economy remains positive and its commitment undeterred in pursuing the necessary policy reform measures and initiatives to secure durable growth, accompanied by broadened employment opportunities and greater fiscal sustainability with debt reduction,” the ministry said.

“To this end, the government is moving swiftly to advance the many real sector initiatives underway that are poised to deliver, over the near-term horizon, further concrete, measurable contributions in these key economic policy areas.”

The ministry further asserted that the many foreign direct investment projects “underway in the implementation pipeline” point to “strong investor sentiments regarding The Bahamas as an attractive jurisdiction in which to do business”.

“While it is unfortunate that the mega Baha Mar project’s opening has been unduly delayed, the path to its completion is now established, and its opening will secure meaningful employment opportunities, alongside a higher level of capital injection than originally anticipated,” the ministry said.

“Fiscal sustainability and debt reduction remain high on the government’s policy agenda, and are being supported by deliberate measures to modernize and enhance revenue administration and control expenditures.

“For example, compliance measures are being pursued to ensure that yields from current taxes are being maximized, and new initiatives, such as the National Health Insurance, are being introduced at a pace that is affordable for the public finances.

“Importantly, the National Development Plan is set to deal strategically with the elimination of various structural impediments to growth, thereby contributing to the reform of the domestic economy.”



