Myers: Claims committee should be ‘more balanced’

The committee of five that was established to manage the claims of Bahamians and other creditors of the Baha Mar group of companies should have been more “balanced” in order to create a more “transparent process” to pay creditors, according to former chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Robert Myers.

The members of the claims committee are former Minister of State for Finance James Smith, Grant Lyon (liquidation claims advisor to the government), Yanping Mo (representative of the CEXIM Bank), Norbert Chan (representative of Deloitte) and Executive Vice President of China Construction America (CCA) Tiger Wu.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday Myers said, “I would have liked to see a more diversified committee that included either a representative from the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA), BCCEC, civil society organizations or a combination.”

“It would keep it very balanced. I think that would be the appropriate thing to do, but maybe that entails a lot more bureaucracy,” he added.

Myers’s company - Caribbean Landscaping - was owed an estimated $50,000 by Baha Mar, but he said that was the amount outstanding seven to eight months prior to Sarkis Izmirlian’s attempt to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Delaware courts.

He said that his case, among others, was not particularly “difficult”. He explained that all claims were prepared and verified by the provisional liquidators previously.

Today, Roberts along with other unsecured creditors owed by Baha Mar are supposed to have the opportunity to submit their claims by completing a “claims form” available at website claimsspv.net.

“The government hopes that Bahamian employee claims will be settled no later than September 30, 2016 and that all other claims will be dealt with on or before December 31, 2016,” said the government in a press statement.



