Turnquest: Why is CCA on claims committee?

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest has questioned the absence of the joint provisional liquidators of Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) from the claims committee established to oversee the claims payouts to Bahamian BML creditors and former employees. In addition, Turnquest demanded an explanation for the absence of a creditors representative on the committee.

The $3.5 billion megaresort has been in provisional liquidation since October 2015, and in receivership since November 2015. The joint provisional liquidators oversaw a bid process months ago that some reports say excluded ousted developer Sarkis Izmirlian, son of UK billionaire Dikran Izmirlian. Sarkis Izmirlian, whose sudden move to seek Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in June 2015 touched off the firestorm that has consumed the development ever since, has offered to pay all creditors in full and complete and open the resort.

The claims committee in question was established pursuant to a heads of terms agreement between the government and the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) intended to see the completion and opening of the multi-property development. And the payout process is the subject of a notice issued by the committee driving creditors to the website claimsspv.net, which contained a list of frequently asked questions. The notice also advised that claims would be paid “in substantial part or in full”.

The site was supposed to be ready on September 9, but was available briefly some days earlier. On the site - which has since been taken down - there was a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) that addressed the claims process. The answers to those FAQs raised more questions in the public space than they settled. For

instance, the entire claims process is being done on an ex-gratia basis, with no relation to the provisional liquidation or the receivership, and no claimant shall be entitled to any rights until such time as he executes the assignment of his debt to the purchaser of his debt. While it is not perfectly clear, it appears the debt is being purchased by a company called Perfect Luck Claims Ltd., which has the appearance of a special purpose vehicle set up for this very instance. It is unknown who or what is behind Perfect Luck Claims Ltd.

The site also advised claimants to provide “as much information as possible” to substantiate their claims. Invoices, statements and approved purchase orders should be considered. And the site says, “Please also provide copy of documentary evidence of proof of nationality. If the creditor is an individual, please provide two forms of government identification, one of which must be a passport. If the creditor is a corporation, please provide proof of its majority ownership by Bahamian citizens.”

CEXIM

Turnquest yesterday had some questions of his own. One area of concern was CEXIM Bank.

“Why is the government entering a secret deal with CEXIM Bank versus the developer or receiver? Who has guaranteed this advance, or is this just a gift to the Bahamian people? If an advance from CEXIM Bank to secure its investment and position as lead creditor to the project, why is the government involved? What motivated CEXIM to act now after months of inaction while under receivership resulting in an additional reported $300 million to $400 million of added cost to complete?”

CCA

Turnquest also queried the inclusion of CCA on the claims committee, particularly given that the notice states specifically that no CCA creditors are eligible to apply for payment under this process.

“How many CCA subcontractors are still owed and will not be addressed by this deal? When can they reasonably expect to be compensated?”

Government

Turnquest also turned the spotlight on the government.

He asked how the exclusion of foreign BML creditors - many of whom are owed tens of thousands, and some millions - lines up with the law and international best practices. In fact, he questioned just how many service providers and contractors would be paid out under the new deal and how much on the dollar they would received.

“Has the Bahamas government contributed to this deal directly or indirectly through the exchange of debts outstanding to the government or forgiveness of debts? Has the government contributed to the deal through granting, fee simple conveyance or lease of additional land?

“When will the government disclose the interest of all elected and appointed government officials in Baha Mar, including service and construction contracts, pre-construction purchases and leases of retail and residential spaces? This includes immediate family of elected and appointed government officials,” he said.



