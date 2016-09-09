Senator: Unions have ‘distorted’ business environment

Consumer Protection Commission Chairman Senator Jerome Gomez argued that the heavy presence of unions in The Bahamas has created a “distortion” in the market and business environment. Gomez said this could be seen in the case of over 600 workers being made redundant at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort last month.

Gomez told Guardian Business yesterday, “I believe that Sandals will “cherry pick” who they want to take back. These companies are here to make money. If we choose be lazy and unproductive this is the result you get.

“The large amount of concessions given to unions that is not tied to work performance and productivity has now come back to haunt The Bahamas, where we have a very low level of productivity. Very little gets done, making it harder to do business in the country because nothing gets done on a timely basis,” said Gomez.

He added, “You are not getting the best and brightest occupying the vital positions in this country. This idea of seniority is also killing productivity.”

In general, unions exercise monopoly power to secure high wages for their members. In The Bahamas, employers or firms are normally in a hard spot when it comes to lay offs. Therefore, some employers may reduce the number of hours for their employees rather than letting them go.

Gomez explained that unionized companies tend to have employees that are not producing work at their maximum level of output.

“If I know I’m going to get a $1,200 increase at the end of the year what is the

incentive to work any harder? I’m going to get it whether or not I work any harder.

“You have to put incentives that are performance driven. We have hit the point in our society where all of the concessions granted by unions are coming back to haunt us because they have put us in a straightjacket,” said Gomez.

“We are not getting the level of productivity we should in the economy.”



