Symonette laments business environment

Prominent businessman and former politician Brent Symonette has characterized the business environment in The Bahamas as “frustrating, restrictive, depressive - all of those words”. In fact, echoing growing concerns about a slide in competitiveness in the business environment benchmarked against others in the region, despite the immutability of the foreign direct investment (FDI) model, Symonette pointed out that foreign investors don’t have to come to The Bahamas, and Bahamians don’t have to invest in the economy.

He was speaking with Guardian Business about the business environment in The Bahamas, and when asked whether he thought the Bahamian economy was set up to benefit - or even accommodate - the average Bahamian businessperson, Symonette was blunt:

“No. The government of The Bahamas - and I’m not saying the FNM or the PLP, it doesn’t matter which - has made it too difficult for Bahamians to legitimately get into business and do business in this country. The red tape is unbelievable,” he said.

Symonette riddled off anecdote after anecdote in which the government system either frustrated or obstructed business.

“We can’t continue to do business like that,” he said.

Symonette said - as others have - that the interactions of the business community with the government must be modernized, streamlined and made efficient. He lamented that his attempts to do so at the Passport Office when he served as minister of foreign affairs were not successful.

“A lot of [small and medium-sized enterprises] just ignore the law, which is wrong. Or you get someone like me, I really don’t want to set up another business, because I don’t want to go through this hassle. I’d rather buy shares in a company and clip the dividends. And I ain’t even touching on the corruption,” he said.

“You try and get a permit for whatever and it takes forever, unless you know someone,” he said. “It shouldn’t be that way, especially for Bahamians.”

Model

Symonette said despite his laments that The Bahamas is “stuck with” foreign direct investment (FDI) as an economic model, “We can’t move away from FDI, because we got it.”

What does the country do, then, for those citizens who want to get into business?

“You make it easier,” Symonette said.

“You try and encourage Bahamians to get into business. I don’t think we’re serious about that.”

He also discussed access to financing, taking particular aim at the Bahamas Development Bank (BDB).

“The development bank is a joke in comparison to what we need to be doing. We really need serious loans for Bahamians to get into business, and we need to make sure they pay it back, too, so they don’t just get the money and bugger off and don’t pay it back,” he said.

The BDB finished 2011 with an accumulated deficit of $50.4 million. The bank posted an operating loss that year of $1.18 million, and a net loss of $345,806. These numbers were certified in the BDB’s 2011 annual report, the most recent posted for the bank.

Structural

Symonette added that there are structural issues that must also be addressed.

“We’ve got to train Bahamians to be responsive at work. I mean, what is the true reason why Sandals let some people go? The level of service needs increasing, so we have to be serious about that,” he said.

After a number of anecdotes, a clearly frustrated Symonette asked, “What kind of foolishness are we doing? If people have these frustrations, why should we want to go out and create business opportunities where we as entrepreneurs get slammed all the time? We might as well stay home,” he said.

“Plus you have to pay eight percent to borrow money to get anywhere. In Switzerland you’re paying two percent or something like that... We have to grow the economy, we’re just not doing it the right way.

“And unfortunately, I don’t see the government talking to people who can grow the economy,” he said. “We’re not serious about growing the economy. And that’s unfortunate.”

The Central Bank of The Bahamas reported an average prime lending rate of 4.75 percent in July 2016. The prime rate is the lowest rate of interest charged by commercial banks on loans to their best customers, and is used as a base from which interest rates on loans to the private sector are determined. And the lending interest rate in Switzerland was last measured at 2.69 percent in 2014, according to the World Bank. The lending interest rate is the rate charged by banks on loans to prime customers.



