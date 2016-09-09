D’Aguilar: ‘bamboozled’ contractors should sue

Former Baha Mar director Dionisio D’Aguilar said the government’s claim that Bahamian contractors would be paid is “incorrect” to a certain extent and they “bamboozled” the Bahamian contractors into thinking they would get paid. In fact, he echoed a suggestion that the contractors should sue.

Former BCA President Stephen Wrinkle suggested that the contractors barred from participating in the claims process should sue CCA and its subsidiary, CCA Bahamas.

But D’Aguilar said the outcome of a lawsuit might not successful.

“They can sue CCA and they should sue CCA, but they would probably not get very far,” he said.

Former president of the Bahamian Contractors Association Godfrey Forbes had said that 120 Bahamian contractors and supply companies were owed over $74 million for work previously completed on Baha Mar, adding that $58.7 million was owed to companies hired by China Construction America (CCA), and $16.6 million owed by Baha Mar.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday D’Aguilar said, “There is a vast majority of [contractors] that are not being paid and it is a sham. It’s laughable.”

He pointed out that the vast majority of Bahamian contractors are not owed money by Baha Mar but by the CCA.

“So, the government bamboozled them into thinking that they would get paid,” he said.

It turns out that Baha Mar creditor payouts won’t include contractors who did work for CCA Bahamas Ltd. on the $3.5 billion megaresort. The announcement was made in a notice which drove claimants to a website intended to guide them through the process. The very last line of the notice says, “For avoidance of doubt this notice does not cover creditors of CCA Bahamas Ltd.”

However, when Prime Minister Perry Christie announced two weeks ago that Baha Mar would be remobilized, he said “China Construction will finish the works, and will resolve outstanding claims with its suppliers and subcontractors.”

Christie added that one of the government’s objectives was to ensure the payment of claims to Bahamian creditors and contractors, “who previously had little or no prospect of recovering anything from Baha Mar”.

“When you say contractors of the project you think Bahamian contractors of the project, you are thinking every contractor. Once again we see that all the fanfare and celebration about Bahamian contractors is a false promise,” said D’Aguilar.

He argued that the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) should fire CCA as the general contractor of the project and find another company to complete the construction on the project.



