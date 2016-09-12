Symonette: Law should apply to everyone

Even as the process of legalizing online gambling at web shops continues to move at a pace some have questioned, and despite the issuance of so-called “provisional licenses”, at least one prominent businessman is commenting on the disparity between allowing those businesses to operate outside the law – as he put it – while demanding that others follow the law to the smallest letter.

Entrepreneur Brent Symonette spoke with Guardian Business recently about some of the issues Bahamian businesspersons of all strata face getting into and doing business in The Bahamas. One of the areas he addressed was the frustration surrounding the web shop gaming operations.

He pointed out that to date, the so-called numbers houses do not have business licenses, and yet the number of web shop locations appears to be proliferating.

Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe, who has responsibility for gaming, has said there are, in fact, 200 fewer web shop gaming premises at present, but there is some skepticism about that assertion.

“We’ve got to be serious about it, and make sure the law applies to everyone, not just a select few. If you’re having an immigration policy, you have an immigration policy; if you have a policy that you need health inspection, you have health inspection. Not just for some and not for others.

“You allow businesses to crop up all over the place without business licenses, but you inspect Super Value every two minutes for price control. That’s the frustration of a lot of medium and small businesses,” he said.

Symonette also voiced an increasingly heard sentiment in connection with the recent redundancies of 600 people at Sandals Royal Bahamian. Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation representatives have said the private sector is reviewing recent recommendations by the government to amend the Employment Act.

“And now the government’s knee-jerk policy direction that you have to let people know when you’re firing them. That doesn’t make it conducive for people to do business here,” Symonette said.

He said that ultimately the government must make it worth the while of the entrepreneur to do business in The Bahamas.

Some of those recommendations by the government to amend the Employment Act reportedly include making it a criminal offense for employers to fail to consult, or notify, the relevant minister or bargaining agent about their intention to make 10 or more workers redundant. It is also apparently recommended that employers consult the minister and bargaining agent at least 60 days prior to the redundancy exercise, whenever they are proposing to make 10 or more employees redundant.



