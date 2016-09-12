NewCo touts per second billing intent

NewCo Limited 2015, The Bahamas’ second cellular mobile licensee, plans to offer customers a per second billing (PSB) plan, rather than a per minute billing (PMB) plan. NewCo said, “You will only pay for what you use. You will only be billed per second and nothing more.”

Over the weekend, a video clip surfaced on social media with NewCo’s CEO, Damian Blackburn, and employees of the company, who touted details of what the public can expect from this latest addition to the telecommunications market going forward.

NewCo said customers would not be charged to receive calls from anywhere in The Bahamas or the world, and calls made to anywhere in The Bahamas would only have one rate. In addition, the company plans to offer the “best rates” to customers without a contract because its network does not intend to “discriminate”.

Per second billing means that customers pay by the second. For example, if a call lasts 2.5 minutes, the customer is charged for 2.5 minutes. Similarly, if a call lasts two seconds a customer is only charged for two seconds, and not for the entire minute. In the case of per minute billing, the customer pays by the minute – that is, customers pay for the full minute regardless of whether or not they only use a second. Per second billing is considered better value for a consumer.

NewCo has an aggressive network coverage rollout schedule. By October 1, 2016, the company must have achieved 99 percent coverage on New Providence and 80 percent coverage on Grand Bahama, within areas where people habitually reside and traverse.

The initial phase will require 22 cell sites on Grand Bahama and 51 on New Providence.

Despite owning a minority 48.25 percent, Cable Bahamas Ltd. has board and management control in NewCo.

Holding Co is the vehicle that will own the majority, 51.75 percent, of shares in the company.



