Consumer protection czar questions commitment to ease of doing business

Chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission Senator Jerome Gomez expressed his doubt in the government’s ability to improve The Bahamas’ ease of doing business ranking, which currently stands at 106 out 189 economies according to the World Bank Group’s Ease Of Doing Business Index.

Gomez told Guardian Business that the rank could be improved by taking on a dual solution that involves an increase in technology and the reallocation of human capital.

Prime Minister Perry Christie previously said he was targeting a top 50 ranking for The Bahamas in the same index within five years. Christie added that the current 106th spot does not reflect the business environment’s capabilities and potential.

But Gomez said he is not certain whether or not the government understands the problems underlying the business community in order to improve that ranking.

“Can we improve that in six to seven years? I am not certain, because I am not certain if we are going to put the effort where it should be.

“As a small business owner myself, I see the challenge in the ease of doing business, and it is difficult. Just incorporating a company, with all that is in place that is required by law, it is very difficult to get it all together,” he said.

Gomez argued that nowhere in a modern and developed country should doing business be difficult.

He also pointed out that business owners should pay more attention to pricing and driving competition in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market they are in.

“We have to address those kind of issues and then business owners would pay more attention to issues such as customer satisfaction and consumer protection,” the senator said.

Gomez said although the commission is mandated to protect consumers, businesses still have their own challenges that will need to be resolved outside of the commission’s duties.



