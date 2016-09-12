Sands: FAQ and PM ‘night and day’ on claims process

President of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) Leonard Sands said an explanation is owed to the Bahamian people by Prime Minister Perry Christie for the revelation that creditors owed by Baha Mar have no assurance of being paid through the new claims process. Christie provided the public with an entirely different view of the likely outcome for Bahamian creditors three weeks ago.

Said Sands, “If there was knowledge that this would be the path this process would take, why would somebody want their Bahamian citizens to go through this?”

Already, it has been reported that Baha Mar creditor payouts won’t include contractors who did work for China Construction America (CCA) Bahamas Ltd.

Now, claimsspv.net’s updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) reveal that Bahamian creditors, including those owed by BML Properties Limited, Baha Mar Limited and subsidiaries of Baha Mar Limited, are not guaranteed to receive any of the monies owed.

Sands said, “[Creditors] have to appreciate they can’t go into [this] expecting to demand what is owed to them. They are going in hoping that someone would find the value to their claims and give them something.”

Question 13 of the FAQs stated: “Am I guaranteed a payment?” The response: “No. There is no assurance that you will receive any payment at all. No creditor has any legal entitlement to the funds being administered by the committee. However, the committee has been formed to review claims and offer payments for valid claims, at the committee’s absolute discretion.

“Priority will be given to Bahamian creditors on the basis that the fund has been provided in consideration for concessions and consents from the government, which must benefit the Bahamian people.”

Sands told Guardian Business that the statement is “black and white” in comparison to what Christie said earlier about the remobilization process.

“As I read the new FAQ, I am trying to understand the language that is used. One can only be very disappointed in the direction in which it is going. I think that persons who are owed money today are going to be very saddened by the new approach of the people in charge of this towards their debt,” said Sands.

The matter of contradiction arises since Christie said the government achieved its objective in ensuring the payment of claims to Bahamian creditors and contractors, who previously had little or no prospect of recovering anything from Baha Mar.

Sands insisted that some form of reconciliation should be made between what is being said in the FAQs and what Christie announced.

“If I were the prime minister, I would owe the Bahamian people an explanation. This FAQ and what the prime minister said is night and day,” he said.

Sands added, “This almost causes persons who are owed money, to be put in a position where they are hoping to get something, but this is stating that they don’t have to get anything. To read that, if I am owed money, I have to be very saddened.”



