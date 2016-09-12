No guarantee Baha Mar claims to be paid

Baha Mar creditors are not guaranteed to receive any payment at all from the new claims payment process.

Nonetheless, one Cabinet spokesperson insisted that the new process means Bahamian creditors who are owed $500,000 or less – numbering more than 1,300, or about 95 percent of the creditors – will “likely” be paid in full.

Also, the claims fund – reportedly named “Perfect Luck Claims Ltd.” – has been provided “in consideration for concessions and consents from the government”.

And, the claims committee is “aiming to” have its work done (i.e., have the money paid out) by December 31, 2016. There is no guarantee when the payments will be made.

The heads of terms, which were announced by Prime Minister Perry Christie on August 22, 2016, were made between the Bahamian government and the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM); they concern the remobilization at Baha Mar. The heads of terms call for the resumption of construction at the site “within a few weeks”, and for China Construction America (CCA) – the former general contractor for the mothballed megaresort – to finish the works and “resolve outstanding claims with its suppliers and sub-contractors”.

Subsequently, on August 25, 2016, a government statement stressed, among other things, “the fact that funds will be made available to enable Bahamian creditors and contractors to receive a significant part, and possibly all of the value of their claims”.

The administration softened that assertion in its August 28 statement, saying instead that the bank would place on deposit the funds necessary to settle the Bahamian employees’ related claims and to administer and pay the claims of Bahamian creditors, according to the process which has been indicated.

The new reality is made clear in the revamped list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the website claimsspv.net, which plainly says that the Baha Mar creditors, who were told that they would get some or all of the outstanding money owed to them through this very process, have no “legal entitlement to the funds being administered by the committee”.

Question 13 of the FAQs reads, “Am I guaranteed a payment?”

The answer reads, “No. There is no assurance that you will receive any payment at all. No creditor has any legal entitlement to the funds being administered by the committee. However the committee has been formed to review claims and offer payments for valid claims, at the committee’s absolute discretion. Priority will be given to Bahamian creditors on the basis that the fund has been provided in consideration for concessions and consents from the government, which must benefit the Bahamian people.”

A Cabinet spokesperson told Guardian Business yesterday, “The government has made it clear that priority will be given to Bahamian creditors. The committee has now stated that it is likely those under $500,000 who are Bahamian will be paid in full – that's over 1,300 and 95% of claims. [The claims of] those over $500,000, I understand, will be considered and negotiated; and if anything remains then non-Bahamian creditors will be paid something. So for this category, yes, there is ‘no assurance’.”

The website also explains that the committee has a limited amount of funds to distribute, which, it said, is why the claims form is needed. And the committee makes it clear that this new claims process is separate and apart from the provisional liquidation and the receivership of the Baha Mar companies, pointing out that the only reason the committee requested claims as of October 31, 2015 is because that was the date the company was put into receivership.

“It is essential that it has a full understanding of the claims of creditors if it is to proceed to distribute the funds that it holds. The claim form allows the committee to gather information about all of the creditors’ claims. It is therefore very important that all creditors return the claim form as soon as possible and certainly by September 30, 2016,” the committee said.

In respect of who is eligible to submit claims aside from former employees, the website said the committee will consider claims against subsidiaries of BML Properties Limited, Baha Mar Limited and “certain subsidiaries of Baha Mar Limited”. Employees and former employees will be contacted directly.

The committee will also consider claims creditors may have against contractors working on the Baha Mar project – excluding China Construction America (Bahamas) Ltd. – if the contractor has not been paid by Baha Mar and, as a result, the claimant has not been paid.

The claim

The site says that submitting a claim under this process cannot harm claimants, provided they are “honest and complete and submit the form in good faith”.

“Submitting a claim form does not mean that you have accepted any offer or in any way compromised your claim,” the site says.

“When the committee has completed its work evaluating all of the claim forms that it receives, it will then begin to contact creditors to explain further how much and when they will be paid. It is at that stage that you will need to decide whether or not to accept any offer that the committee may make to you.

“Please note that the funds for payment of claims is an ex gratia amount from a settlement between the government of The Bahamas and the China EXIM Bank and is not subject to a normal liquidation process, and therefore the decision of the committee is final.

“To the extent you choose not to accept the payment offered by the committee, you are free to not participate in this process and may reserve your rights against Baha Mar Limited,” the site says.

Assignment

The site also attempts to explains the reason for assignment of the claim.

“The committee cannot simply give funds to creditors. It must be linked to a full and final settlement of that creditor’s claims. The payment will not be made by Baha Mar and therefore the way in which the claim is ‘settled’ is for it to be transferred to a company specifically created to pay creditors and receive these claims.

“By returning the claim form, you are not agreeing to any assignment or settlement of your claim. Instead you are merely acknowledging that if you do in the future accept a proposal from the committee, then at that stage you will assign your claim,” the site says.



