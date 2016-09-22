PwC specialists help Caribbean businesses prepare for IFRS 15 & 16 implementation

International Financial Reporting Standards 15 and 16 will have a wide impact on people, policies, processes and systems. The practical application of the standards and applying them to the specific facts and circumstances around a business can be challenging.

PwC’s team of specialists across the Caribbean is helping organizations to implement these complex changes. The team was in The Bahamas on September 19 and in the Cayman Islands on September 21 to help organizations better understand and prepare for both IFRS 15 and 16.

“As a market leader in financial services in the Caribbean region and globally, we want to ensure our clients are preparing for these significant changes and help them with facilitating transitions to IFRS 15 and 16,” said LaNishka Farrington-McSweeney, partner, PwC Bahamas.

“The new standards do not need to be onerous and complex. Our team of specialists has deep local knowledge backed by the experience of our global network to help our clients with their IFRS 15 and 16 implementation plan.”

IFRS 15

If you earn revenue and apply IFRS or U.S. GAAP, your company is about to face a major change as the accounting requirements for revenue change under IFRS 15 are effective 2018. The new standard will impact your revenue cycle, key performance indicators, systems and processes.

IFRS 16

If you use leases as a means to obtain access to assets, your organization is about to be significantly impacted as the accounting requirements for leases change effective 2019. The new standard eliminates operating leases for lessees and will almost affect all commonly used financial metrics with substantial changes to both balance sheet and income statement presentation. These changes may have knock-on effects on a company's arrangements with various stakeholders.



