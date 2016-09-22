Contractors association president on lien law need

While asserting the need for lien laws in The Bahamas, President of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) Leonard Sands revealed that the company in which he is a significant owner is owed $250,000, which has accumulated over the past five years.

Speaking with Guardian Business Sands said, “We absolutely need lien laws. While the BCA is happy that the Contractors Bill 2016 is before Parliament, we recognize also that it stops short of protecting homeowners, investors and even contractors in ensuring that exposure is absolutely limited. Lien laws close that gap, because lien laws are a legal mechanism that ensures whatever money you are owed, you will absolutely get paid.”

The BCA has been advocating for the past few years that lien laws be implemented in order to ensure developers and contractors be paid in full and on time.

The Baha Mar saga would have a different outcome with lien laws in place, according to Sands.

“If lien laws were in place, Baha Mar would have a significant amount of Bahamian

ownership in that entity because you couldn’t just get rid of the debt and not have an exchange for that debt. If you were then to be negotiating a transfer of that exchange, you would then say I could give you equity for your debt, but you can’t run away from debt if lien laws are in place,” said Sands.

Baha Mar was put into provisional liquidation at the instigation of the government in September 2015.

Subsequently, the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), the project’s lender, moved to put the development into receivership in October.

Sands said if lien laws were in place, “No transfer of the property could happen without the debt being settled for persons who are owed. That’s how significant it is.”

Sands shared his personal experience in the absence of lien laws.

“The company that I’m a significant owner of has a quarter million dollars of unpaid debt out there. When you extrapolate that cost to five to six thousand contractors, we are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in monies not received but owed to contractors,” said Sands.

He mentioned that one “popular” contractor remobilized a construction site for $2 million and the investor decided to not finish the project and as a result the contractor did not get paid.

Sands warned, “The bigger you are, the risk is even greater.”



