Funding, revenue mechanism long-term goal of university

President of The College of The Bahamas (COB) Dr. Rodney Smith said a long-term goal of the University of The Bahamas (UOB) is to have its own source of revenue and funding mechanisms in place.

The university’s official charter day will be November 10, 2016.

“We will continue to receive some government subvention over the years as we move along... We are creating the University of The Bahamas foundation not only locally but also in the United States for donations and 501(c)(3) clarifications as well,” he said.

The government provided over $22 million in subventions in the COB 2015/2016 budget.

According to the 2013/2014 budget, COB was awarded $21 million in subvention. The previous year, COB received $24.9 million.

The government estimates that it would spend over $30 million in the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

Currently, approximately 5,000 students are enrolled in The College of The Bahamas.

An expanding platform of distance education under the University of The Bahamas is anticipated to augment enrolment capacity nationally, regionally and internationally, according to a press statement.

Smith pointed out that the key to that plan is the university’s attainment of accreditation under the U.S.-based Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS).

“[SACS] is the most stringent accreditation in the world, so much so that institutions in China as well as South America are seeking the same SACS accreditation,” Smith said.

“It is strategic that we are doing this because we intend to become an international University of The Bahamas, and that means that once we complete the SACS accreditation we will be able to complete the paperwork for any accreditation agency anywhere in the world, including in the UK and Canada and become an internationally accredited university,” he added.

Smith stated that overall the institution will be guided by the national vision for growth, so that in the coming year the new strategic plan for the University of The Bahamas will be guided by the National Development Plan (NDP) that is being crafted for The Bahamas.

“The university intends to create a government and public policy institute, which will be responsible for creating national

economic feasibility studies as well as monitoring the implementation of the National Development Plan using key performance indicators,” Smith added.

The first draft of the NDP is expected to be complete shortly.



