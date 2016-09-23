Minister: No level playing field for The Bahamas

According to Minister of Financial Services Hope Strachan, in reality there is no level playing field for small international financial centers like The Bahamas.

She added that government revenue would increase as a result of the automation of services within government departments such as the Registrar General’s Department, Business Licensing Unit, National Insurance and the Immigration Department. According to her, the modernization would also help in facilitating the ease of doing business.

While areas have been identified for reform to improve the ease of doing business in The Bahamas, Strachan said good customer service remains an issue.

She insisted that, “We must understand the connectivity of all these factors to the growth of our economy, one affects the other. When there is increased competition, the only differentiating factor is the experience.”

Currently, The Bahamas’ ranking in the World Bank Group Doing Business 2016 ‘ease of doing business’ index ranking is 106th out of 189 nations.

Among other things, Strachan addressed the rising concerns of the international eye on The Bahamas’ financial services sector.

Last week, The Economist magazine took a swipe at The Bahamas through an article entitled “The Holdout: Bahamas cocks a snook at the war on tax dodgers”. The article paints The Bahamas in an extremely negative light as a “tax haven” and a safe place for “undeclared funds”, according to Strachan.

“We must not be complacent and we must continue to defend our right to exist as an international financial center (IFC). We are global competitors and though it is often said that there is a level playing field, in reality this is not the case for smaller jurisdictions like The Bahamas.

“The best way for us to silence the critics and naysayers is to ensure that we continue to meet our commitments as we have done in the past. Our global regulators will continue to move the goal post, but we will not falter,” she said.



