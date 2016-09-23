Healthcare a ‘runaway train’, Turnquest says

Shadow Minister of State for Finance Peter Turnquest warned that healthcare is a “runaway train” if it is not properly managed and controlled.

“It cannot be a political process where the politicians are in control of who gets care and who joins the back of the line. This is a complex area and nothing to be rushed into, lest we mess up a bad system even more and continue to run up an unsustainable debt,” Turnquest told Guardian Business yesterday.

Turnquest said the Free National Movement (FNM) intends to focus on the critical care segment of the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, to ensure relief is brought to those most in need of services currently unavailable due to cost or access.

“We will continue to encourage the private sector to contribute their share to the overall system via contributions to private policies and to the public system,” he said.

Turnquest pointed out that the government already allocates in excess of $250 million to health services, a part of which is to enhance infrastructure and to provide community services.

“There are only so much funds available in the public and private sectors and thus we must prioritize and allocate the scarce resources to the areas most critical. Hardly anyone borrows or has cookouts to get primary care. It just does not happen.

“While we want to all have accessible, affordable care, those who can afford to pay for private health care and insurance should not be discouraged from that and be forced to join the public system,” he said.

He asked: “What are the ramifications to the efficient delivery of care in the restructured private care sector? Will long lines and wait times become the norm for all sectors? Will you have to wait for NHI to approve procedures and have to line up for those services behind everyone who they feel deserve priority, while overseas care becomes more unavailable due to cost? Will private insurers continue their programs or will the cost become so high as to be prohibitive?”

The first phase of NHI is expected to rollout in early 2017.



