Autonomy means no govt control over university fees

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jerome Fitzgerald has indicated that the University of The Bahamas (UOB) – under the autonomy granted by the University of The Bahamas Act – would be free to raise fees if the institution so desired.

Fitzgerald said the government has “very little or no influence” on how the university would manage its fee structure. The University of The Bahamas Act proposes to increase university autonomy. He said a fee increase is one of the areas in which UOB would have autonomy.

“As you move forward with less government intervention, there is a natural consequence to that. That’s a part of what people want. Less and less government intervention, and that’s what happens. So, that’s part of it.”

Speaking with Guardian Business, he explained his position on fee increases.

“I can’t say what they are thinking. I know that I have made it clear as minister under the act where I had the authority to decide on that. I told them I would not consider an increase in fees. That was my position as minister. Now, how that moves forward under the new act and under another minister I have no idea.”

Fitzgerald said,“The political directorate would have very little or no influence on how they manage their affairs. That includes fees and increasing fees.”

The government provided over $22 million in subventions in The College of The Bahamas’ (COB) 2015/2016 budget.

According to the 2013/2014 budget, COB was awarded $21 million in subvention. The previous year, COB received $24.9 million.

The government estimates that it would spend over $30 million in the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

“What has happened in the past is that as the expenditure has increased as

opposed to increasing fees, the government has increased subvention. That was really an offset to maintain the fee structure,” said Fitzgerald.

He assumes that as the college moves forward, it would still have to come to the government for a subvention. If the college decides to increase fees, it would have to lay out a case for the government to decide whether it goes with increased funding or in the way of increased fees, he noted.

“But, you know they are not obligated to come to us.”

The college is expected to transition to the university status on November 10, 2016.

From an internal standpoint, the education minister said the college is well on its way with its plans.

He added that post the charter date, “The major capital expenditure that you’re going to see next on the drawing board is dorms.

“That is really going to be our priority, to get dorms in place so we can start to accept international and local students who wish to have a college campus experience,” he said.



