PAC chair: Speaker should intercede

It has been nearly two years since a dormitory at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) burned down, leaving serious questions unanswered about government procurement processes and other issues, and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Hubert Chipman yesterday reported that the Ministry of Works has yet to respond to the committee’s demands for contracts and information surrounding the matter.

The PAC chairman suggested the speaker of the House of Assembly ought to intervene.

Chipman acknowledged that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis had responded in the House of Assembly to a letter from the PAC detailing 13 questions. At the time, Davis said Works would deal with nine of the 13 issues, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources (MAMR) would deal with the remainder. Chipman said yesterday that MAMR had dealt with its four questions, but Works had yet to supply a single piece of information.

“Brave Davis acknowledged receipt of my letter, but never gave me any documents, or even the time of day. Alfred Gray said he was going to do the stuff. A year later he sent some information. We cannot conduct an investigation without the Ministry of Works information.

“I’ve put it forward to the speaker. The speaker is aware of it. He knows what’s going on. It isn’t that we aren’t trying, but these guys are not forthcoming with the information,” Chipman said.

The PAC had also intended to mount an investigation based on the auditor general’s findings with respect to the post office, where the official warned of an “alarming amount of alleged theft” and where he branded at least one practice “a breeding ground for improprieties”.

Politics

A frustrated Chipman admitted that the PAC has not been effective during the 2012 Perry Christie administration.

Asked if the work of the PAC has been accommodated by the Christie administration, he responded, “To be honest with you, I would say no, because the things that we have requested, we haven’t received. We only could be as effective as the information we receive.”

“Now who enforces that is another story,” he added.

Chipman suggested the speaker ought to take a hand in easing the flow of information to the PAC.

“It is the speaker’s committee, you know. I’m not putting the blame on the speaker, but it is the speaker’s committee,” he said.

Urban Renewal

Chipman also spoke to the much-anticipated PAC report on Urban Renewal.

“I’ve been heavily criticized, and rightly so, but when I do my report on October 5, I will say that. I am also going to say our report has been ready from January.

“I’ve attempted on several occasions to table this report. I was going to table the report right before the break, and then I find that there is a minority report — the day I was to table the report. I hadn’t had sight of the minority report. I have now had sight of it. We agreed at the last sitting that when we open on the fifth, I would give the PAC report on Urban Renewal,” Chipman said.



