Illegal immigration to Bahamas ‘unsustainable’ PM says

Prime Minister Perry Christie lamented the problems associated with the irregular migration of Haitians and Cubans, while adding it is “unsustainable” and presents both economic and social challenges for The Bahamas.

"No longer can we act as if it’s 'business as usual’. A more concerted effort must be made by all of us to manage irregular migration.

"From Haiti, the numbers come in the thousands to The Bahamas. From Cuba, we continue to receive migrants – only more recently in larger numbers.

"We are working with both governments to manage these challenges, and in the case of Cuba, migration talks are scheduled to resume this December,” said Christie.

In addition, Christie insisted on the need to stop criminal enterprises from benefiting from irregular migration. "We must acknowledge the more aggressive elements involved, inclusive of those using migration as a cover for moving drugs and arms, and trafficking in persons.”

The prime minister was speaking at the United Nations Summit on Refugees and Migrants.

He said that, while discourse on migration tends to focus on the negative aspects of irregular migration, the citizens in The Bahamas, because of their own historical experience with the large movement of migrants, are "acutely mindful" of the positive contributions that can sometimes flow out of regular migration, and the considerable benefits to both sending and receiving countries.

"Such benefits include economic development, cultural cross-fertilization, and the promotion of state-to-state cooperation in managing matters of common concern," Prime Minister Christie pointed out.

Still, he said it is imperative to move in “earnest” towards the development of a comprehensive approach to irregular migration.

Christie asserted the need for a “global consensus” on how to deal with this phenomenon.

He said The Bahamas welcomes the efforts that are now underway to develop a common understanding on how best to effectively address and manage the large movement of refugees and migrants.

He pointed out that The Bahamas’ immigration policies are designed to protect the national security interests and social welfare of Bahamians, while respecting the human rights and dignity of migrants and refugees.

"I therefore call upon the United Nations and regional bodies to put in place a mechanism to comprehensively address irregular migration and its impact particularly on small island states such as The Bahamas."

The Bahamas is fully committed to the implementation and promotion of migrant-related mandates of international and regional agreements, to which it is a state party, Christie said.

"Indeed, over the years, The Bahamas has enacted legislative and policy measures aimed at providing protection and support to regular and irregular migrants alike, including refugees, entering our territory.

"... We must collectively consider the impacts of those that would misuse these procedures as a shield for unlawful behavior, and apply international laws and treaties accordingly,” he said.

Christie added, “We are particularly pleased to see that attention has been given to the need to alleviate some of the burden placed on migrant-recipient countries such as ours. We look forward to future bilateral, regional and multilateral engagement based on this principle."



