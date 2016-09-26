Regional labor leaders: Integrate unions into CARICOM policy

The Caribbean Employers’ Confederation (CEC) and the Caribbean Congress of Labor (CCL) highlighted the need for social dialogue to be integrated into the existing CARICOM (Caribbean Community) structure to allow CCL and CEC representatives to inform CARICOM and CARICOM Single Market Economy (CSME) policies to contribute to regional social and economic development.

CEC also lauded recommendations on social dialogue within the CARICOM and CSME processes coming out of the consultation from the CARICOM Secretariat last week.

The organization examined five examples of regional social dialogue arrangements from Europe, Africa, Latin America and CEC and CCL affiliates, along with representatives of government.

President of CEC Wayne Chen said, “If these recommendations are implemented then we would have experienced a quantum leap forward in our governance that will make the policymaking process more inclusive, efficient and focused. The outcome should be an improved environment for investment, enterprise and the creation of decent and sustainable jobs and economic opportunities.”

During the conference, the social partners recommended that a regional mechanism be created where national tripartite partners can engage so that national dialogue can filter upward to the regional level to create substantive synergy on issues discussed to create greater and more meaningful impact.

The social partners also proposed that CEC and CCL representation at the Conference of Heads of Government be reinstated so that their perspectives, concerns and proposals can be presented directly to the Heads

Vice President of CCL Jennifer Isaacs said, “The trade unions are optimistic that the recognition of the CCL and the CEC will now be established so that they can make substantive contributions at all levels of the community.”

“The tripartite partners also proposed for the consideration of the ministers of the Council of Human and Social Development (COHSOD) that the council engage in a general discussion on social protection and that the CARICOM Secretariat partner with the International Labor Organization (ILO) to develop a social protection strategy for CARICOM,” according to a press statement.



