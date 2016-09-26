Commonwealth SG: Domestic violence costing US$8.3B a year

While speaking on the economic cost of violence against women at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland asserted that domestic violence has vast cost implications in countries across the world and called on member states of the UN to help reduce the associated costs of this international dilemma.

According to Dr. Robert Pearl, a contributor to Forbes Magazine, in the U.S.,

domestic violence costs $8.3 billion annually; this is a combination of higher medical costs ($5.8 billion) and lost productivity ($2.5 billion).

While there is no economic assessment of domestic violence in The Bahamas, the Inter-American Development (IDB) Bank March 2016 Caribbean Region Quarterly Bulletin suggests that a continued increase in homicides may prevent potential GDP growth.

Said Scotland, “In the UK, in 2003, the cost was 23 billion pounds. We disaggregated the money. How much was paid by government, how much was paid by business and how much was paid in injury and suffering. So we could absolutely identify how much each department was spending and that way we could cut the cost. By 2009, we had cut domestic violence by 64 percent and saved 7.1 billion pounds. Now these are sums the treasury can understand.”

She added that improvements in the UK happened because the government, business leaders, non-governmental organizations, third sector groups and faith leaders got together to make and deliver change.

Scotland revealed that she was asking the Secretariat to find out the economic cost in every nation state so each of the 53 members had the figures available to them to campaign for change.

She said at the moment, countries and organizations were working in “hermetically sealed silos”.

“The truth is that I do not have the capacity on a tiny budget for the work that could and should be done by the World Bank, by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), by the World Health Organization and by my friends at the European Union and elsewhere.

“What if we worked together and came up with a template of regulatory structures, which could translate into action?”

She added, “This is not an issue that needs governments to spend more money. We need to spend it differently. The unfortunate thing is that many people believe that doing nothing has no cost implication. But the truth is that it has vast cost implications.”



