Groups urge minister to meet before tabling FOIA bill

The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2015 is expected to be tabled in October, but 17 civil society organizations (CSOs) and private sector organizations are demanding to meet with Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jerome Fitzgerald to discuss the bill, its contents and its tabling.

Fitzgerald previously said the FOIA committee has no intention of delaying the process to implement the FOIA for further public consultation. The minister also applauded the efforts of CSOs in The Bahamas to provide public awareness on the draft Freedom of Information Bill.

The FOIA is a law that, if implemented, would give citizens the right to access certain information from the government.

The CSOs in question formed an informal coalition in reaction to Fitzgerald’s announcement that he had received a final report from the government’s appointed FOIA Committee and Cabinet would be reviewing it to determine the final version of the bill that would be tabled in Parliament.

Although Fitzgerald, who has carriage of the legislation, said the bill is expected to be tabled, there has been no information as to which recommendations have been included in the report or what basis Cabinet would use for review.

A press statement from the Organization for Responsible Governance said, “A letter was sent to Minister Fitzgerald by the group requesting a meeting to discuss the bill, its contents and its tabling. No response has yet been issued.”

Lemarque Campbell, chairman of Citizens for a Better Bahamas said, “Each of our organizations shares a hope that a ‘true’ FOIA is tabled, passed and enacted in the coming year and is not further delayed. The organizations are taking all steps to ensure continued public input and awareness of the importance of a fair and strong FOIA.”

In addition to requesting a meeting with Fitzgerald to discuss the bill, CSOs and public industry groups are forming small teams to meet with the prime minister, the leader of the opposition and select members of Parliament to review the recommendations and prepare them for the tabling of the Bill.



