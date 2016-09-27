CCI council meets for first time in 8 years

The council of the Caribbean Challenge Initiative (CCI) recently met for the first time since the initiative was established eight years ago, with Minister of the Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett co-chairing the meeting.

The CCI is a coalition of governments and territories that in 2013 declaration their commitment to protect and conserve 20 percent of their marine and coastal resources by the year 2020.

Dorsett reported that The Bahamas has to date expanded its marine network to include 11.1 million acres of new marine areas in The Bahamas with “the clear objective of meeting the 20/20 goal”.

The CCI council met in St. Lucia last week with the goal of developing a strategic plan for preservation of the region’s natural marine resources. The meeting happened in St. Lucia, and featured representatives of Caribbean governments who stayed on the island following the fourth annual Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) Meeting.

Dorsett said, “This first council meeting in which we will develop a strategic plan to move forward demonstrates the tremendous strides that participating countries have made and underscores the commitment of each of our respective governments in preserving our natural marine resources. Ocean conservation is about people, livelihoods and our survival.”

In 2014, The Bahamas became the first Caribbean Challenge Initiative country to establish a protected areas fund.

The council considered barriers to expansion and solutions to those barriers, island commitments and the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), achieving CCI goals and expanding the CCI membership.

The CCI was launched in 2008 with four countries: The Bahamas, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominican Republic. Since then, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico; Grenada and U.S. Virgin Islands have joined the Initiative to take collaborative action to protect marine and coastal areas in each respective nation.

The CBF was established in 2012 as a regional endowment fund for the protection and conservation of environmental protected lands in participating countries including the Bahamas and observer countries.



