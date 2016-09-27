Two-thirds of redundant Sandals workers reapply

A Sandals executive said only two-thirds of the 600 or so employees who were made redundant at Sandals Royal Bahamian on August 15, 2016 turned out for the resort’s job fair. And while the executive said resort management was “disappointed”, they were “not surprised”.

Director of Corporate Services for Sandals Resorts International Jeremy Jones said Sandals was a “bit disappointed” by the turnout.

The resort temporarily closed its doors for a $4 million renovation project expected to be completed by mid-October. The resort is expected to reopen with the same number of Bahamian employees it had before it closed.

More than 900 people came out to the four-day job fair aimed at filling nearly 600 job posts.

“Only about two-thirds of those employed before turned out for the job fair, though everyone was invited,” said Jones.

According to Sandals, the first two days of the job fair were reserved exclusively for former employees and the last two days were open to new applicants.

“While we were a bit disappointed in the numbers, we were not totally surprised. The severance packages made it possible for people who had been working hard to take some time off. Others may have chosen to go back to school or develop skills for a different position or career. For many, the unexpected closure and immediate pay-out opened up opportunities,” Jones said.

It was reported that out of the 592 persons who were terminated and invited to apply, all but seven have collected checks ranging from nearly $1,000 to more than $34,000, depending on length and level of service.

As of September 25, nearly 180 of those former staff members who applied have begun orientation and there are still more positions to be filled.

The resort said it is on target for a mid-October “soft opening.”

“When you are doing extensive repairs in an historic property like the Royal Bahamian, you learn to expect the unexpected. Despite extra work that had to be undertaken, construction crews and sub-contractors have brought their best game and have hit schedules remarkably well, and we really thank them for that.”

“We continue to aim for a mid-October soft opening and we want to make sure all posts are filled with a six-month training cycle so there is little time to spare,” said Jones.



