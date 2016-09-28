Central Bank releases new bills

In keeping with its commitment to refresh the design and security of its banknotes at least once every ten years, The Central Bank of The Bahamas is pleased to announce the launch of its newest family of banknotes, CRISP Evolution (CE).

The CRISP Evolution family will be released into circulation one denomination at a time, beginning with the issuance of CE $10 on Wednesday, September 28, 2016.

The description of the new banknote is as follows: predominantly blue, with various shades of green and pink, the banknote measures 156 mm long and 67 mm wide, bearing on the front a portrait of Sir Stafford Sands, the series, and a signature of the Governor of The Central Bank of The Bahamas, together with the words “The Central Bank of The Bahamas. These notes are legal tender under the Central Bank of The Bahamas Act 2000 for the payment of any amount Ten Dollars”.

A watermark of Sir Stafford Sands with the numeral $10, a replica map of the Islands of The Bahamas, and the denominational value in words and figures appear on the left, with an image of a Yellow Elder flower in the center. The back carries a vignette depicting a rendering of Hope Town Lighthouse, Abaco along with two flamingoes. The vignette is flanked above by the numeral $10, to the right by the words “Ten Dollars”, and below by the Coat-of- Arms of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas along with the words “The Central Bank of The Bahamas”.

Information on how to properly authenticate the new banknotes can be found on the bank’s website at http://www.centralbankbahamas.com/bank_notes.php.



