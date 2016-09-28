Florida business interest in Bahamas high, Allen asserts

Companies wanting to do business in The Bahamas should factor in the challenges related to the ‘ease of doing business’ that the country faces beforehand in order to boost the success of their business going forward, said Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Nassau David Allen.

“I think that there are challenges to doing business in The Bahamas... It would be helpful if some of the challenges weren’t here.”

Speaking with Guardian Business, Allen pointed out that there is no dispute that challenges do exist in terms of the ease of doing business in the country.

Yesterday, a “Doing Business with The Bahamas” forum in Ft. Lauderdale was held to engage with over 180 companies in the South Florida community.

“There is still a lot of interest in Florida about doing business in The Bahamas. That is one of the things we are hoping that the event in Ft. Lauderdale starts to do. To make companies aware of the benefits of doing business in The Bahamas and also make them aware that there are some challenges,” said Allen.

According to the World Bank Group’s “Ease of Doing Business” 2016 Fact Sheet for the Caribbean, The Bahamas is 106th on the index.

Allen argued that The Bahamas isn’t unique in that regard.

“There are challenges of doing business basically in almost every country and even developed ones. So the key is not so much to pretend that the challenges don’t exist. The key is to make sure that a Florida company or any company wanting to do business here is aware of the challenges and can factor those challenges into their planning process.

“Companies do business all over the world and if you can do business in more challenging countries like in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, then these companies can figure out how to do business in The Bahamas as well,” he said.

Allen added that, “As companies are aware of these challenges, they know where they are ahead of time and they know how to plan for them. They also know the appropriate way to surmount them so certainly their chances of success go up.”



