Bazard challenges de-risking narrative

Founding President of the Bahamas Association of Compliance Officers (BACO) Cheryl Bazard questions whether the “perceived risk” of money laundering and terrorism financing has warranted the response of “de-risking”, which has resulted in the loss of correspondent banking relationships (CBRs) throughout the Caribbean.

Speaking with Guardian Business Bazard said, “The whole behavior behind the de-risking comes from a perceived risk of money laundering and terrorism financing from those corresponding banks.

“There is no evidence from any of these findings from these organizations that shows the relationships have caused that furthering of money laundering and terrorism financing in other regions.”

Bazard pointed out that when looking at de-risking in the region, one should take an individual look at each country.

“If you look at a country like Belize, only two out of nine banks have correspondent banking relationships. It begs the question if you are pulling out CBRs in The Bahamas and across the region, what you are effectively doing is alienating these countries and this whole geopolitical group from financing and international trade,” she said.

In terms of compliance, Bazard said The Bahamas has responded quite adequately to all of the recommendations put forward by the international bodies and in some cases The Bahamas has gone even further than the counterparts in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries as well as the G-20 countries and the United States.

She noted that the legislation is more stringent in The Bahamas.

“I really want to hark back to the fact that when Bahamas Association of Compliance Officers (BACO) was formed in 1999, this was well before the black listing of The Bahamas. So, what it showed was there was a group of individuals who were the gatekeepers in their financial institutions who took the initiative to form this organization even prior to a black listing of The Bahamas.

“It showed that we were always making sure that the country was secured or at least advances were put in place to prevent money laundering,” she said.

When asked about the effects of a continued loss of correspondent banking relationships, Bazard said CBRs are the heart of finance.

“It is the movement of funds across the world. Any pulling away of one arm of a financial transaction would negatively impact a country and a region. The retraction would lead to a great costing factor.

“If I am paying more for my CBRs banking relationship, then I will have to look at downsizing my staff. So, it has a knock-on effect.

“In any country in the world, if you pull away the CBRs, yes you will negatively impact and threaten the whole livelihood of the financial services in that country and in that region,” she said.



