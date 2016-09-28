Smith:  Compressors by week’s end for PMH

Chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Frank Smith said three of four compressors which failed as a result of electrical power cuts and associated surges were restored as of Monday, with the fourth due to be back online by the end of the week.

The power cuts have caused a backlog of hundreds of surgeries, and elicited criticism from public and private sector voices.

In a blistering statement, Smith lashed out at Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis — a former minister of health — for commenting on what Minnis deemed the failure of the Christie administration to see to it that the problems are solved. Smith said nothing in the statement about the criticism of the PHA leveled by Prime Minister Perry Christie on Monday, who asked how the PHA could have not had enough compressors on hand to avoid the problem in the first place. Even more, Christie — also a former health minister — questioned how the PHA could fail to ensure that the $100 million Critical Care Block had “surge protectors” in place.

On the issue of the compressors, Smith said, “Orders to have the remaining compressors replaced were executed with suppliers outside of the country as no local vendor was able to provide the essential item. The replacement compressors are now due to arrive in The Bahamas within the next few days and will be installed with secondary UPS (unlimited power supply) to mitigate against any future power surges.”



