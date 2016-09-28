Minnis: Christie Administration ‘solely responsible’ for A/C problems at PMH

Prime Minister Perry Christie on Monday sought to link the 2007 Ingraham Administration to the troubles at the $100 million Critical Care Block, where air-conditioning problems have caused the delay of as many as 500 surgeries. Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday, though, insisted the Christie administration is “solely responsible” for the problem, and that what many see as the flawed Baha Mar payout process has exacerbated the issue.

According to Minnis, by not forcing Baha Mar to pay the $26 million he says the resort development owes the Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL), the Christie administration has demonstrated “an appalling lack of care”.

Responsibility

Christie used the opportunity while speaking at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport on Monday to address reports of the air-conditioning problems, which had quietly been circulating in the medical community before being splashed across the front pages of the daily newspapers. Brushing aside remarks prepared for him — as even he acknowledged has come to be expected — Christie took a very pointed swipe at the performance by both BPL and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

Posing the question of how the $100 million facility could experience such a problem, he said he had been advised that power surges due to resumption of power after outages had caused compressors to malfunction.

Said the prime minister, “Yes there were weather implications and yes you were hampered from going out there to see what you could do on a temporary basis, but fundamentally, we own the power station. Therefore ultimately — notwithstanding management agreements — we have to bear responsibility for that.

“But, good sense always prevails. We have ordered new compressors. They should arrive in The Bahamas by the end of the week. And those who run the Public Hospital Authority had the good sense — this time — to do two things: order a surplus number of compressors, and importantly, put in surge protectors. The question is, in a $100 million affair, why were not surge protectors put in?”

Appalling

Minnis, meanwhile, blasted the administration for allowing Baha Mar to continue to utilize electricity when the development has an outstanding bill he says has now climbed to $26 million. That figure was apparently used in court documents last year, but Minnis gave no details.

In a statement issued yesterday, Minnis again addressed the Princess Margaret Hospital’s air-conditioning failures, which he said are “reportedly due to the continued ineptitude of BPL.”

“Why is it that the PLP government with the snap of its fingers can make a $26 million overdue bill vanish, yet fail to fix the problems at BPL which are causing patients at the Princess Margaret to face undue hardship. This demonstrates an appalling lack of care by the PLP.”

“As a doctor I find this situation created solely by this PLP’s failed leadership unconscionable ... Mr. Christie should fix the problem. He is in charge — this is no time for excuses. But what do they say to the patient and their family who have been waiting desperately for a surgery date,” he said.

Minnis added, “Instead of forcing the Chinese to pay their outstanding $26 million electricity bill to BPL, who could desperately use the money, the prime minister allowed them to pay ‘some’ of what was owed. Due to the secrecy of the deal we do not even know how much ‘some’ is. These are the type of resources that could be very useful in BPL’s operations.”

Problems

Minnis said he knew “for a fact” that some surgeries can’t be put off indefinitely, and that these delays in surgery due to the air-conditioning outages could “do irreversible harm to patients looking for relief.”

“The focus should be on getting the operating rooms up and running immediately at Princess Margaret Hospital,” he said.

Minnis also lashed out at the PHA, which opted not to comment initially other than to say the problem was being addressed.

“Instead of not commenting on the steps they are taking to fix the problems, the Public Hospital Authority should immediately inform the public of what steps are being taken to fix the problem. The PLP must come to realize that ignoring a problem won’t make it go away, that is not leadership. That is a failure of leadership and the people of The Bahamas deserve so much more,” Minnis said.



