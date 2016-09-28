Carnival revenue down 15 percent, Turnquest says overspending ‘reckless’

Shadow Minister of State for Finance Peter Turnquest expressed his concerns over the recent carnival financial statistics, calling the government’s spending “reckless”. He added that it is “unbelievable” that once again spending exceeded the intended budget for the event.

The cost of this year’s Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival was over $9.8 million with a government subsidy of $8.1 million. The overall budget was intended to be around $7 million, which is $2 million less than the inaugural event, which also ran overbudget.

“Once again the government has launched the country's fiscal situation into chaos with unplanned and unexplained spending that has added to the growing fiscal deficit and ballooning national debt,” Turnquest told Guardian Business yesterday.

In May, Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) Paul Major confirmed this year’s entire carnival budget would be near $7 million.

In March, Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe said the government’s carnival budget would be “around $3 million”. However, Wilchcombe said work on the final number was still being done.

Last year, the government spent $12.9 million, going over its initial budget of $9 million.

“It is obvious from the reported results that neither the government nor the commission learned a thing. They have once again wasted the Bahamian people's hard earned tax dollars on a pig in a poke,” Turnquest said.

He called on the Ministry of Finance to explain how this was allowed to happen and he questioned where the additional funds were taken from in the annual budget. He said no requests were made in Parliament for supplemental expenditure for Carnival.

Revenue Loss

The report stated that ticket sales and other revenue totaled $578,342. Last year the government earned $683,131. This is a 15.3 percent drop in revenue.

Turnquest said,” With gross revenue of just $578K, the investment made by the government on behalf of the Bahamian people will not yield a return from this year's expenditure alone for over 14 years.”

Air Arrivals

The report stated: “While tourist arrivals for the month of April were down in Grand Bahama (GB) overall compared to 2015, arrivals for the weekend of the Junkanoo Carnival Kickoff were up by a whopping 65 percent. In Nassau, tourist arrivals for the Carnival weekend were also up by 11.5 percent. This was higher than the monthly year over year average for May, which was up by only six percent.”

Once again, Turnquest challenged these numbers.

“They said there was 65 percent increase in GB air arrivals and 11 percent increase in Nassau as a result of the Carnival. I find this incredible and stretching the limits of our imagination. While achieving a 65 percent increase in arrivals in GB may not be too difficult considering the already low number of arrivals, the Central Bank and industry numbers do not support this claim.

“We will do our own verification. Certainly speaking locally of the GB numbers, we have no evidence to support this position,” he said.



