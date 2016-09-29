U.S. attorney addresses locals on tax issues

Pictured above from left are Sharon Colebrook, STEP director; Portia Smith, STEP director; Arthur J. Dichter, attorney and guest speaker; Cecil Ferguson, STEP chairman; Joanne Pyfrom, STEP deputy chairperson; and Anita Bain, STEP director.

Published: Sep 29, 2016

Share This:

Rate this article: Add To favourite

The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) received information on important tax-related issues at its monthly luncheon meeting, recently held at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel. Arthur J. Dichter, an attorney with U.S.-based law firm The Cantor Group, presented on tax evasion and tax havens. He highlighted the U.S.’s response to tax haven criticism, the passage and enactment of new legislation, inclusive of the PATH Act 2015, which seeks to protect Americans against tax hikes, and other important U.S. reporting developments. He also touched on the tax obligations for dual citizens and other Americans and/or tax residents living abroad. He provided a comprehensive overview of the Internal Revenue Service’s offshore voluntary disclosure program and streamlined filing compliance procedures.

Add comment