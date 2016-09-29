Cyber security has revenue implications

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Safeonline Geoff Kinsella said the increased risk of cyber crimes can lead to major revenue losses for businesses, in particular those that are not insured, against cyber attacks.

Today, a workshop is being held at the British Colonial Hilton for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs), where a number of speakers from the cyber security world will attend.

The workshop is intended to cover matters regarding cyber technology insurance, risk management and cyber security measures.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Kinsella explained that companies in America have been under cyber attacks, which could impact revenue.

“If you are a company that relies on technology and if you can’t use your technology, it obviously has an impact on your business.

“Now, some businesses rely totally on their website, for example, because they are an online seller. So, if the website goes down then they have an operational risk, which means... they are losing income.

“Even if you are a small company that just uses computers to do your printing and to do your daily work, if you can’t use the network again, you are not working.

“If you look at big companies like manufacturers, oil and energy companies, or any company that relies on processed controlled systems to make their system work, if the system goes down, they have a big problem. They can’t generate, they can’t manufacture and they can’t sell to their customers,” he said.



