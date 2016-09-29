BISX index up 7.67 percent

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) All-Share Index recorded a year to date increase of 7.67 percent in comparison to last year’s period, closing at 1,963.81 for the six-month period ending June 30.

The exchange reported that for the six month period ending June 30, 2015 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 1,730.34.

According to BISX, trading volume for the six months was 2,960,687 shares, for a value of $15,450,808.65. Trading volume for the six-month period January 1, 2015 to June 30, 2015 was 1,187,758 shares, for a value of $7,572,515.49.

The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings, excluding debt securities.

As of June 30, 2016 the market was comprised of 20 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.17 billion.

In addition, there were 13 preference shares with a market capitalization of $327.36 million and 16 bonds with a face value of $505 million, according to a BISX press statement.

By comparison to BISX 7.67 percent increase, S&P 500 index increased by 2.69 percent, MSCI Emerging Market Index by 5.03 percent, and the FTSE 100 index shot up by 4.20 percent.

In the January to June 2016 period, BISX recorded that the average volume per trading day was 23,580 shares for a value of $123,531.68. This represented a significant increase compared to the same period in 2015, when, by comparison, 9,547 shares traded for an average value of $61,311.42.

The top five share value leaders on BISX for the period were Cable Bahamas (CBL) at 22.4 percent, AML Foods Limited at 15.3 percent, Colina Holdings Limited (CHL) at 11.7 percent, FINCO (FIN) at 10.9 percent, and FOCOL Holdings Limited (FCL) at 9.1 percent.



