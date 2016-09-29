Chamber CEO: Stop losses, or scrap carnival

CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Edison Sumner said if the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival is not designed to make a profit, it should not be a “loss-making event” either.

He also insisted that the festival be privatized. In May, Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis called for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival to be privatized. In addition, Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said the move might not be a bad idea. And to be clear, Bahamas National Festival Commission Chairman Paul Major has said privatization of the event is the commission’s ultimate goal.

“If it is that so many private companies are benefiting from it, then those benefiting from it should be the ones paying for it... I don’t see the government benefiting from it. Carnival should be privatized,” Sumner said.

On Tuesday, Major said the event is not a “profit exercise”.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday Sumner said, “It is going to run the system broke. You cannot run an enterprise with that kind of loss every time. There has to be some cut off point to determine if this is still a viable enterprise to have.

“It may not be there for profit making, but at least let’s try and cover our expenses, otherwise we are going to see this recurring year over year. And, if we are going to experience these kinds of losses into the millions of dollars every year, no one is going to sustain that kind of a program for a long time.”

The cost of this year’s Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival was over $9.8 million with a government subsidy of $8.1 million. The overall budget was intended to be around $7 million, which was $2 million less than the planned expenditure for the inaugural event, which also ran over budget.

In May, Major asserted this year’s entire carnival budget would be near $7 million.

In March, Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe said the government’s carnival budget would be “around $3 million”. However, Wilchcombe said work on the final number is still being done.

Last year, the government spent $12.9 million, overshooting its initial budget of $9 million.

Said Sumner, “If I were to lose [almost] $7 million from the chamber in two years, then I expect for them to get rid of me for that kind of loss.

“We have no difficulty with the concept of carnival. Our challenge is always going to be, if you are going to put that kind of money into it, can you cover your expenses and mitigate your losses? If you can earn a surplus, that would be fantastic,” Sumner said.

Impact on SMEs

Sumner said the impact of the festival on small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) is difficult to gauge at this rate.

The report estimated that 278 SMEs and 696 individuals benefited directly from the expenditures related to the annual festival.

“We haven’t had any direct communication with the carnival commission to see what the real implications are for SMEs. We know a lot of businesses benefited because of carnival particularly for that weekend. They are some businesses that are doing on-going businesses for the next carnival.

“So, what we want to see is if this is going to continue, how it is going to be a sustainable industry,” he said.



