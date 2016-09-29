650 claimants paid on Tuesday, committee says

Amid complaints about irregularities in payouts to former Baha Mar employees, approximately 650 former employees received payments on Tuesday. According to Claims Committee Chairman James Smith, the committee had a target of 600 to 700 payouts per day between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wyndham Crystal Palace Resort.

Today is the last day for the committee to settle claims for those Bahamian employees who were made redundant last year. The process started on Tuesday. The Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) deposited funds in a Bahamian bank last week.

Smith said he was “pleased” with the outcome so far.

“In fact the operation went quite smoothly, given the rather limited time we had to set up to do everything to get the checks paid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Smith acknowledged that the committee is prepared to tackle complaints on the spot.

Complaints

Numerous claimants said that after receiving their settlements they felt “tricked”, because they did not receive what they were promised.

Smith said, “There would be complaints. We knew that would happen in any process. We set up a special area for them to speak with people, including legal people. Sometimes you have to explain to them what they may be putting forward doesn’t quite gel with practices and that sort of thing, and that has to be explained.”

Last month, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that an agreement between the government and CEXIM would see the derailed Baha Mar project completed, opened and sold. Under that deal, former employees and unsecured creditors will be paid “a significant part, and possibly all” of the outstanding money owed to them.

“Bear in mind, this is not our money. We were given a mandate to give the money to former Baha Mar staff,” said Smith

He explained that some of the common complaints have been related to misconceptions about employment status, among other misunderstandings.

“For instance, there was a Baha Mar Academy, apparently, where the people who went through the academy were guaranteed jobs. There were people in that academy who were never hired by Baha Mar because it collapsed before they graduated. They would have thought they were Baha Mar staff.

“Then, you had complaints regarding calculations and vacation days. For instance, a person might have applied for a vacation and it shows up on the record,” Smith said

However, he pointed out that the person might not have taken the vacation, but that information would not be seen on Baha Mar’s resource records.



