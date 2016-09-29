Perfect Luck willing to correct ‘mistaken’ payout sums

Perfect Luck Claims Ltd. (PLC) says the special purpose vehicle (SPV) would consider correcting the settlement sum offered to claimants if there is a mistake, and that unpaid National Insurance contributions will be paid to the National Insurance Board (NIB) and unpaid pension contributions will be paid to the pension fund.

The assurances are contained in the employee frequently asked questions (FAQ) document posted to the claimsspv.net website.

PLC also informs former employees who disagree with the settlement sum:

“The settlement sum is in line with the employee’s payment record for the employment period through October 2015... If you still disagree, or would simply like to discuss further, please contact our dedicated queries team at hr@claimsspv.net.

“The committee’s intention is to ensure that all amounts due to employees will be paid. We will certainly consider correcting the settlement sum offered to you if there has been a mistake. However, please do note that while we are happy to discuss your case, you have no legal entitlement to any funds that the committee is administering and the offer that will be made to you is on a “take it or leave it” basis,” the PLC says.

The site also addresses the assignment of claims to PLC: Perfect Luck – with funds provided by the China Export Import (CEXIM) Bank – will be paying the settlement sum. The payment is being offered in return for Perfect Luck purchasing the former employee’s claim, so that Perfect Luck will take its place as a creditor of Baha Mar.

“This is why there is an assignment,” the SPV says.



