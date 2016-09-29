CCA applying for hundreds of ‘laborer’ work permits

China Construction America (Bahamas) has applied for almost 400 “laborer” status work permits in the last two weeks, Guardian Business has learned. The number has raised eyebrows, given the abundance of local labor.

The Baha Mar general contractor has been ramping up quietly over the last few weeks in order to resume work on the stalled $3.5 billion megaresort, and Prime Minister Perry Christie’s tour of the property on Friday past – designed to show that all is as has been said by the government – also highlighted the distance the contractor has to go before being completely prepared.

Christie has asserted that the remobilization will be underway in as little as two weeks, but those close to the ground suggest that this understates the length of time and complication of the remobilization process.

For instance, the construction workers seen during the prime minister’s tour work for Valley Crest, a U.S. construction company that has been subcontracted by CCA for some time. Valley Crest has been maintaining the property in the interim.

Well-placed sources asserted that the Valley Crest workers have been on campus, and were pulled in to work in a concentrated area during the prime minister’s recent visit, purely for optics.

It also appears that CCA has only just gained open admittance back onto the property. For instance, the locks which had been changed during the contractor’s scuffle with developer Baha Mar Ltd. were supposed to be changed on Tuesday this week.

It is also understood that CCA staff, up to this week, still required permission from the receiver-managers to enter the buildings, even though they had access to the external property.

All of this means, according to another source with knowledge of the matter, that it will be another week, at least, before CCA will be properly back to work at the bankrupt resort, and then a further undetermined length of time before the remobilization is truly underway.



