BCA: Some contractors paid by CCA

President of the Bahamian Contractors Association Leonard Sands yesterday confirmed that China Construction America (CCA) has met with Bahamian contractors who previously did work on the $3.5 billion Baha Mar megaresort and are in the process of reinstating their former contracts.

CCA will pay those contractors in a three-stage process to remobilize the project. The payment will include money owed for work already done. The first set of payments to Bahamian sub-contractors is expected to take place as early as this week.

Sands said that CCA met with certain contractors on a case-by-case basis and that some contractors received payments already.

“The process is, anyone who was onsite prior to the shutdown, who had work that was outstanding and payments in, would be paid the claim they had in at that time. Also, a part of the re-engagement is the payment process would happen in three steps.

“There would be a payment in October; then there is a payment in November, and along with that payment in November, you would be re-engaged onsite. As you know construction has started. The persons who are on site working would get payments for the work they are doing.

“So, at the same time while they are doing work, they will be getting paid for the work that is outstanding,” said Sands told Guardian Business yesterday.

A contractor gave Guardian Business finer details of the payments process.

The contractor said, “There were three payments outstanding: February, March and April. The deal is that they would pay February payments and you go back to work in October.

“In November, they will make a second payment that was outstanding and before the end of December they will make that third payment, but they will also be paid for whatever work they do in those periods.”

The source added that U.S.-based Valley Crest is the only company that has been paid up to date. CCA Bahamas hired Valley Crest to maintain the property.

Valley Crest has allegedly started work on the construction site, according to the source.

The source noted that other contractors owed by CCA are expected to be paid by the end of this week.



