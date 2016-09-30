IDB considers Brexit impact on Bahamas

Post-Brexit effects on The Bahamas could result in lower tourism receipts and private foreign direct investment (FDI) in the medium term, according to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) September 2016 Quarterly Bulletin.

The IDB reasoned that with the level of reserves now slightly improving for the country, any significant negative change could expose the economy to external shocks and natural disaster risks, as tourist contribution and foreign direct investments are major components of the country’s reserves.

Bahamas

While the report did focus in part on The Bahamas, it was clear the full socioeconomic impact of the Brexit vote is difficult to quantify at this time.

“The current level of The Bahamas’ trade with the UK in 2014 stood at $5M or approximately 0.7 percent of overall exports and $23M or 0.6 percent of imports. Though a small portion of the overall trade, a down casted European outlook will further limit the island’s ability to export to the UK,” the IDB said.

Speaking on Brexit’s impact on trade for Caribbean economies including The Bahamas, these economies could no longer have favored trade agreements with the European Union (EU).

“It also implies the reduction of EU socioeconomic development grants to the region,” the report said.

Tourism

The IDB asserts that growth is expected to be stable but low in The Bahamas.

Meanwhile, the report said the uncertainty related to the Baha Mar project has stymied the growth outlook for the current term.

“Potential increased uncertainty of the Brexit vote leading to further revisions to the global outlook would add to the current state of weak economic performance,” said the IDB.

The report warned that the lower purchasing power of UK consumers and a depreciated currency could affect air arrivals to several Caribbean economies including The Bahamas.

Although The Bahamas is not a known popular destination for UK — 25,300 visitors or two percent of overall air arrivals — over the recent period, the Ministry of Tourism has been increasing efforts recently to improve load capacity to the island and adding new connections and direct flights from continental Europe and the USA. With the current uncertainty from the Brexit vote, this effort could be hampered, according to the IDB.

The Ministry of Tourism is reengaging in Europe to reform ties with a region that appears to have been neglected in recent years. Europe is one the top three target markets for visitor arrivals to The Bahamas.

Investment

As a result of Brexit, rising financing costs and lower global growth outlook will gradually see investors move their investments, usually to stronger economies. The IDB warned that if this occurs, “The UK and other investors could eventually limit or withdraw from financing investment in Caribbean markets.

“This could be a concerning phenomenon as in the first three months of the current period, The Bahamas has been experiencing an increase in construction starts and permits for varied scale projects, granted within the Family Islands and Grand Bahama, as the government of The Bahamas increases its growth efforts.

“The movement of investments away to more robust economies, coupled with the depreciated pound, will certainly negatively impact many of the current private capital investment projects.”

Remittance impact

In comparison to other Caribbean countries, The Bahamas inward remittance from the UK is small in comparison to outward remittances.

The IDB said, “The expectation that the Brexit vote will impact the outlook through increased uncertainty is possible. The uncertainty dampens prospects of robust economic growth for the region, including The Bahamas, and by extension, limits levels of The Bahamas’ outward remittances as economic conditions become tepid.”

The IDB cited the World Bank Bahamas Remittance Estimates: “Outward remittances rose from US$140M in 2012 to US$151M in 2014, with transfers by migrant workers and the wages and salaries earned by non-resident workers comprising the major components.”

“For countries like Barbados (19.4 percent), Saint Lucia (16.7 percent) and Jamaica (12.5 percent), inward remittance from Caribbean migrants in the UK contribute a significant level of foreign exchange reserves in the Caribbean and represents a lifeline to their family and friends,” the IDB added.



