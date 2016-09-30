Central Bank: New construction, repairs commitments contract

The Central Bank of The Bahamas reported a “softening” in construction output, as both the number and value of construction starts fell over the first two quarters of 2016. The bank also broke down the unemployment numbers to show that unemployment was up in Grand Bahama and Abaco over the first six months of the year, despite the rise in employment in New Providence.

According to the bank’s Quarterly Economic Review for June 2016, published yesterday, construction output during the second quarter was underpinned by “subdued foreign investment support” and mixed domestic indicators. Those domestic indicators, the Central Bank said, reflected the conservative lending stance of commercial banks in the country.

“The overall softening in posture was also evident in the external sector statistics, which revealed lower imports of building materials and contracted net payments for foreign construction services,” the CBOB reported.

Mortgage and loan

The CBOB reported that mortgage disbursements for new construction and repairs as reported by commercial banks, insurance companies and the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation grew by 14.5 percent to $33.8 million. Breaking that down, the bank said the residential segment — at 90.6 percent of the total — firmed by 24.8 percent to $30.6 million, compared to a 14.8 percent increase in the prior period. However, commercial loan disbursements contracted by a third to $3.2 million, after an incremental increase in 2015.

Trending

Still, the bank reported that forward looking indicators pegged to mortgage financing trended lower.

Said the bank, “Commitments for new construction and repairs, although almost stable in number at 123, contracted in value by 27.7 percent to $12.3 million. Similarly, the number of residential approvals rose by 2.5 percent to 122, but the corresponding value fell by 14.0 percent to $11.8 million. In addition, lenders reported just one commercial commitment of $0.5 million.”

In terms of mortgage costs, the average interest rates for both commercial and residential mortgages narrowed by 80 and 20 basis points, year-on-year, to 7.3 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

Employment

The bank’s breakdown of the employment picture was also noteworthy.

The regulator parroted the now-accepted narrative that seasonal hiring related to what the bank referred to as “domestic cultural events” helped push the unemployment rate lower over the six months to May 2016, with concentrated gains among younger workers.

However, the bank acknowledged that while the jobless rate contracted by 2.1 percentage points to 12.7 percent vis-à-vis the November 2015 level — representing an additional 7,540 persons classified as employed — that rate was slightly above the 12.0 percent recorded a year earlier.

And the bank said that as a sign of expected near-term improvements in job prospects, the number of individuals categorized as discouraged workers fell by 10.2 percent.

Disaggregation

A disaggregation by major labour markets showed that the unemployment rate in New Providence moved lower by 2.7 percentage points to 13.2 percent, with job gains of 6,935 persons over the six months period.

“However Grand Bahama’s jobless rate rose slightly to 14.7 percent from 14.2 percent, owing in part to a falloff in the number of persons employed. Similarly, unemployment in Abaco — the country’s third largest job market — firmed by 40 basis points to 10.1 percent, reflecting some increase in the number of unemployed persons,” the bank said.

Although unemployment remained more elevated among young persons between the ages of 15 and 24 years, they experienced notable gains, as the corresponding jobless rate declined by 4.2 percentage points to 25.8 percent over the six month period.



