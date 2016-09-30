Taxes 90.1% of government revenue to June 2016

Tax collections for the first 11 months of the 2015/2016 fiscal year constituted for 90.1 percent of government’s total revenue and experienced an increase of $207.9 million (15.3 percent), to $1.57 billion for the period, according to the Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) Quarterly Economic Review (QER) June 2016.

The regulator said, “This outturn was influenced by VAT receipt of $600.3 million, a three-fold increase from FY2014/15, when approximately $182.0 million in revenues were collected over a six-month period following its introduction at the mid-point of the fiscal year.”

The report stated that the government’s overall deficit narrowed by $39.9 million (15.7 percent) to $214.0 million during the 11 months of FY2015/16. “The VAT-led 13.5 per expansion in total revenue to $1,740.7

million outpaced the $167.2 million (9.4 percent) gain in aggregate expenditure to $1,954.8 million.”

However, the bank said expenditure gains were largely explained by a $267.1 million (17.5 percent) expansion in recurrent spending, to $1.79 billion.

The government’s debt service ratio also spiked from 5.6 in 2015 to 13.7 as of June 2016 for its public sector foreign currency debt operation.

Meanwhile the bank pointed out that public debt at end-June 2016 was estimated at 90.4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), while the ratio for the direct charge and the national debt stood at 70.8 percent and 79.6 percent, respectively.

In addition, the total public sector debt, which includes both the guaranteed and non-guaranteed obligations of public enterprises, alongside the direct charge, rose by $29.3 million (0.4 percent) during the quarter to $7.6 billion. For the fiscal year, the combined debt increased by $426.9 million (5.9 percent); as compared to growth of $651.8 million (10.0 percent) during fiscal year 2014/15, according to the report.

The central bank noted that the government’s FY2016/17 budget featured a series of measures geared towards enhancing revenue administration and increasing tax inflows via the modernization of tax administration, including property tax compliance and the further enhancement of the VAT regime.

They said, “ After a curtailment in spending growth, the budget forecast a narrowing of the deficit to GDP ratio to 1.1 percent from the projected outturn of 1.5 percent in FY2015/16.”

“Further reductions are expected to lead to a small surplus by FY2018/19. As a result of these developments, the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to narrow by 50 basis points to 64.1 percent in FY2015/16 and to fall steadily over the next two years to approximately 59.0 percent of GDP.”

The regulator added that, “In conjunction with the plans to enhance revenue collections, the government introduced a series of tax reductions on a number of key items in order to stimulate economic activity.”



