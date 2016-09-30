No set date for PMH renovation, Brown says

Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Herbert Brown has confirmed that there is no fixed date for the nearly $15 million renovation at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) to proceed. The contract encompassed renovations to the maternity ward, male surgical wards and legacy entrance, and the PHA top official said discussions would continue until all parties agree on a timeframe for the reno.

While the contract signing was accomplished with great fanfare, Brown acknowledged that the PMH there would be “rough spots in the road” to the transformation of the public health system.

“As we continue our journey of transforming our public healthcare system, as you will find with all other significant interventions, there will be rough spots in the road and there will also be honest disagreements about how we should proceed.

“But, if we all can agree that healthcare is a fundamental right of every Bahamian, then we will reach our destination, and we will get there together. And ... reaching our destination, by necessity, requires the active input of health providers so that whatever we do will in no way compromise the health of those entrusted to our care.

“That is why our team at PMH have been meeting with the architect, contractor and sub-contractors, to agree on how and when this important renovation will proceed. No fixed date has been set. They met as recent as [Tuesday] and will meet again [Thursday] to continue that dialogue until there is an agreement,” Brown said.

As reported, the Beck Group has designed the project, together with TDG Architects Limited, headed by Carlos Hepburn. Brown said the contractor for this project, Hubert Fowler, committed to “the modernization of the maternity ward, male surgical wards and the legacy entrance.”

Meanwhile, Brown continued to tout the benefits of the $20 million integrated health information system, for which the PHA signed a contract in August.

“With this new system, we will not only focus on isolated segments of our health system; but, we will extend the reach to all 108 community clinics, thus impacting all of our healthcare services throughout the length and breadth of this archipelago and as a result, we will achieve for the first time in the history of our public healthcare system a “one patient one record.”

“This is not only a significant accomplishment for our public healthcare system, but an advancement that will change the landscape for how care can be improved and our patients positively impacted,” Brown said.

He said that when an integrated system can be linked to the patients’ electronic medical records and can alert the doctor to specific patient needs or problems, “this is indeed transformation.”



